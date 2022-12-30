The first Daredevil series that was available to stream on Netflix did not feature a lot of courtroom drama, even though the main character was a lawyer. Not only this, but he was a crime fighter which meant the two storylines should overlap nicely. Expected to air in 2024, the newest adaptation of the hero’s story, Daredevil: Born Again, will be shot throughout 2023 and will debut on Disney+. The show will follow Charlie Cox as he plays Matt Murdock, a blind superhero who is a lawyer. The show will focus on Kingpin and his endeavours to get revenge on Murdock while the hero deals with everyday life. In the comics, the hero struggles to build a life for himself and descends into insanity as his identity is sold to the Kingpin.

Charlie Cox reprised his role as Daredevil in a small scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), establishing him as the hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). And as his character plays a lawyer in the film, this also led to a guest role in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney+ series. These opportunities came years after he finished up the original three-season show that was available on Netflix. And now, he is reprising the role in a new series centred around Daredevil titled Daredevil: Born Again. But it can only be expected that a lawyer should also actively fight crime in the courtroom.

What Did Charlie Cox Have To Say About This?

(L-R): Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock and Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer “Jen” Walters in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2022 MARVEL.

Charlie Cox revealed that Daredevil: Born Again would be much longer this time around, spanning a season of 18 episodes, significantly longer than any other Marvel show available at Disney+. But this also means that there will be more time to explore things that other series cannot due to the small number of episodes available. Therefore, Cox elaborated on what the show would focus on by explaining that he would ultimately have to do more research on the character.

He further stated that one of the main aspects the previous shows could not explore was Murdock’s life as a lawyer and how he fared in the courtroom. With this in mind, he says he now also has to do research on Murdock’s character as a lawyer and learn more about his friends who are not superheroes.

What About Murdock’s Non-Superhero Friends?

It has been confirmed that actors from the previous series will also be reprising their roles in Daredevil: Born Again. One such person is Vincent D’Onofrio, who will play Wilson Fink or the ‘Kingpin’ again. And while nobody else was confirmed as a part of the cast, what about Murdock’s non-superhero friends? Since he will be spending more time in the courtroom for this series, it only makes sense that fans would get to see his everyday life. This includes his friends. Deborah Ann, who played Karen Page in the previous series, and the former office manager for Murdock, expressed her hope that she could return to play the character. She says that Page’s character has more stories left to tell.

