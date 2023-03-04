After the first spin-off to the Rocky franchise kicked off in 2015, we now have the third instalment to the franchise, Creed III. But is Creed 3 a knockout or a total miss? Read our no-holds-barred review to find out everything you need to know about this highly anticipated new movie.

The formulaic boxing franchise has spanned nearly five decades since the first Rocky film aired in 1976. However, Creed III kicked off its training wheels to take on the mantle to go it alone, as the first of these films not to feature Sylvester Stallone as the softly charismatic Rocky Balboa. In fact, Michael B. Jordan, who plays the protagonist Adonis Creed, takes over the reins from his predecessors Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr., who directed Creed and Creed II, respectively. Furthermore, Coogler returns as a writer for the latest instalment, adding to the franchise’s continuity.

Creed III mixes old and new, as in the first two films. The old being that there is a consistent feel to the film, making it more familiar, akin to being part of the family observing their ‘everyday’ struggles to get ahead. New in that Jordan adds his spin to some aspects of the film to make it more personal to him and the audience.

A clear view of the distinction is mainly fledged from the fighting scenes.

While the first two Creed films also provided their unique choreographed fighting, the third film adds a blend of emotion and brutal violence in the ring. What is also quite nuanced is that each of the fights in the film almost feels like its own movie. There are different aspects on the line behind each, and you can feel it. You’re right there, living each experience, making it more engaging overall.

Without giving away too much about the storyline, Adonis Creed continues his lifelong battle to belong, facing continuous consternation. This time around, the perspective is from the point of view of the family struggle, with each character battling their demons. Moreover, many characters are also facing their own struggles, each attempting to make a name for themselves in one way or another. Creed III, dealing with these separate issues, provides a mixed bag of outcomes. Some of it feels unresolved. Others are too quickly completed, with the rest having a more natural progression.

Creed III continues its long line of heartfelt and message-driven narratives, as with all the Rocky films before it. It’s a not-so-subtle dance between the two aspects, and that’s what we’ve come for. More than the classic boxing that is. The franchise is based on the struggle of an average man having a dream to box professionally, and it continues, even with the side cast. As a result, the fighting scenes are super critical for each film. And this is where Creed III, once again, stands out. You’ll notice this immediately from the introduction scene, which grows from there. Despite all that has gone before it, in the movie, it all goes out the window as you’re drawn right into the ring, alongside the referee, watching two boxers give it their all. And it works.

Despite all the improvements there may be in the franchise, there will always be the lingering question with each Creed film – is it as good as any Rocky movie, and is it as good as the first Creed film? Of course, there’s a lot to love about the new Creed III film, especially the action. But, that said, it can’t match the highs and raw emotion of the first Ryan Coogler instalment as a complete film.

As with the Rocky franchise before, Creed is in his twilight years as a boxer but still has much to give to the people and world around him. It’s a symbolic tie-in to the Rocky Balboa (Rocky VI) film and may signal the franchise’s future.