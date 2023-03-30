Spider-Man: No Way Home re-introduced several beloved Spider-Man characters from previous movies, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman. The film’s success relied heavily on the nostalgia the older actors brought in, and it seems like Marvel’s not entirely done playing that card. Several circulating rumours hint at the return of Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman in a future Marvel project, and fans are more excited than ever.

Is Sandman Coming Back?

The Spider-Man franchise isn’t done with the multiverse just yet, and the older actors are more than happy to bring their characters back to the big screen. Willem Dafoe and Church have both spoken about how excited they’d be to play their characters once more if the opportunity presented itself.

Fans are particularly excited to see Church return. Sandman got pushed into the background of No Way Home, but given how many characters were re-introduced and how many stories the film was trying to tell simultaneously, it makes sense. However, fans are excited to see the character working with Spider-Man while also working through his issues rather than just having him knocked to the side for the sake of more popular villains.

He’s one of Spider-Man’s more tragic villains and is often overlooked or considered nothing more than an unintelligent brute. William Baker was just an artistic boy who wanted to leave a mark on the world. Despite his more violent ways, he’s proven to be a somewhat sympathetic character and even heroic sometimes. He didn’t mind being arrested because it meant he could spend time with his father, and as a high school football player, he threw a game to help a friend get out of gambling debt.

Given that No Way Home didn’t quite finish the character’s story yet, it’d be nice to see him return in the future.

Thomas Haden Church’s Future in the MCU

While in an interview with The DisInsider, Church said:

“We had a whole story involving his daughter for No Way Home, and it just ended up [cut]. There was just so much gong on… Amy [Pascal] and Kevin [Feige], we all had a lot of conversations. And I would say that conversations have been had about the possibility of Sandman coming into a future iteration of it. The conversation has happened about him coming back, and maybe picking up a more fulfilling story.”

Fans have loved Church’s depiction of the villain since they first saw Spider-Man punch through him, so it’ll be nice to give the character the goodbye he deserves in a future MCU project.

With all the recent drama surrounding Marvel and their excessive amount of movies, we may not see another live-action Spider-Man film soon. Fortunately, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is being released this June and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to follow it next year.

TL;DR Marvel isn’t quite done playing the nostalgia card yet, and old Marvel actors are more than happy to come back and play their beloved characters.

Thomas Haden Church has recently been the most outspoken about returning to play Sandman.

Sandman is one of Spider-Man’s more tragic villains, so it’ll be fun to see him on the big screen again.

What do you think of Thomas Haden Church returning to play Sandman?