With rumours swirling about Jonathan Majors potentially leaving the MCU, fans are wondering if Damon Idris could step in to take his place.

RELATED: Has Jonathan Majors’ Kang Been Recast in the Marvel Universe?

Recently, Jonathan Majors was involved in a domestic dispute that led to his arrest. As a result, the actor got pulled from an extensive campaign he was involved in by the US Army. Of course, being charged with attacking your girlfriend is no joke, and many people have been wondering about Majors’ standing with Disney and Marvel. So, naturally, no company would want to be involved with someone that has been charged with three counts of assault. This especially rings true for a massive company like Disney, which would have no issue replacing the actor should the charges prove true.

So, who would play Kang the Conqueror in Majors’ place? First introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Majors proved to be a significant lifeline for the film. He played the main villain of the narrative, Kang the Conqueror, a version of Kang that has been exiled from his dynasty by the Council of Kangs. However, the overall film did not receive great ratings, with many people labelling it as a ‘disastrous mess’ and ‘clumsy’. Naturally, rumours have surfaced that Marvel has been looking into replacing Jonathan Majors in the MCU, and Damon Idris’ name has been floating around.

Has Marvel Come to a Decision Regarding Jonathan Majors?

As Majors is set to appear in court on 8 May 2023, it can be assumed that many parties, including Disney, are waiting to see the verdict. No one knows what truly happened with the actor’s girlfriend that night, and therefore it would be harsh to drop him without knowing if he is innocent. However, the charges are still concerning, and it can be assumed that is the reason Disney has not yet broken their silence. While no decision was made regarding the actor’s status in the MCU, many rumours have surfaced regarding Majors’ roles in both MCU productions and elsewhere.

RELATED: A Kang vs Doctor Strange Battle Could Change Everything

What Do the Rumours Surrounding Jonathan Majors Have to Say?

While numerous rumours have surfaced since the actor’s arrest, three prominent ones stand out against the others. The first involves replacing the actor as Kang in the MCU and comes from film critic Jeff Sneider. On The Hot Mic YouTube channel, Sneider explains who he thinks might replace Majors. Despite there being no word on whether Disney will be replacing Majors, Sneider explains that he has heard Marvel is looking at upcoming actors such as Damn Idris to fill the role. Of course, this would not be too difficult to do, considering we have yet to see some of the other Kangs on the Council of Kangs.

The second rumour is based on Majors’ appearance in the Loki season 2 trailer. American reporter and film critic Grace Randolph recently shared a Tweet regarding the Majors’ role as Kang. She revealed that the trailer should be released in the coming weeks. Randolph also stated that her sources further confirm that Disney has not yet come to a decision. However, the actor will appear in the teaser trailer for Loki 2.

The third and final rumour involves Jonathan Majors’ roles in other works outside Marvel. Entertainment news outlet Giant Freakin Robot has revealed that Majors will be recast in the upcoming biographical film, 48 Hours in Vegas. Here, the actor was set to play former professional basketball player, Dennis Rodman. However, Giant Freakin Robot is not the most trustworthy when it comes to credibility, so only time will tell whether this is more than just a rumour.

RELATED: Fan Theory: Kang the Conqueror is Preparing to Create Battleworld

TL;DR Following Jonathan Majors’ arrest earlier this month, many have wondered if the actor will be recast in the MCU.

Many rumours have surfaced since then, including Damon Idris replacing Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

Do you think Damon Idris Would make a suitable replacement for Jonathan Majors?