Xiaomi has been a leading manufacturer of small appliances and smart devices for many years. In modern households, it has become increasingly beneficial to provide connectivity throughout. Over the years, Xiaomi has provided plenty of solutions for homes and small offices and continues to adapt to modern challenges. As we become more connected, so do our environments. However, the single-router option doesn’t always suffice. This is where Xiaomi Mesh Solutions can optimise your setup and provide improved performance.

RELATED: Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop Essential Review – Solid Automation

Beyond the conventional range of products, the brand has carved out a decent market share when it comes to its smart products. Over the years, we’ve reviewed many of them on Fortress, including the Mi Robot Vacuum solution, as well as the Home Security Camera.

Oftentimes, these solutions aren’t standalone devices but can be connected to a smart network that can be operated throughout. Having quality network coverage throughout your home or small office is essential. Disconnecting or moving out of range of your router often leads to poor performance of your devices. This could mean that your security network fails or even your remote meetings are interrupted. This is where mesh networks can play a helping hand in resolving such challenges.

What Is a Mesh Network?

In its most simplest definition, a mesh network consists of more than one wireless broadcasting device connected to a single network.

In a typical home or small office network, only a single router (wireless or Wi-Fi broadcaster) is used. However, its range is limited to a few metres of open area, minimised further by concrete walls and other wireless interference. In such instances where the range is limited to the area you’re trying to connect, adding more wireless broadcasters to the network is the go-to solution. This is considered a mesh network solution.

Such instances require APNs, Wi-Fi extenders, routers with stronger signal and range or a mesh router system. It’s worth noting that adding more wireless broadcasters to a network isn’t always better than a single-router approach – it is a necessary alternative.

An optimum solution to this challenge is to create a mesh network for better coverage in larger homes or buildings by utilising multiple access points. These access points work together as a single SSID (one Wi-Fi connection) across the range without interference from each broadcasting device.

RELATED: Xiaomi Mi 360° Home Security Camera Review – Affordable Security

Xiaomi Mesh Solutions Make It Easy

For many households and small offices, a single router could typically be the optimum solution. However, when there are multiple rooms divided by thick walls, and there is no centralised position for a single router setup, a mesh network is an ideal solution. That being said, it has not always been a straight-forward alternative for many novice users, which often leads to sub-optimum wireless networks with poor internet connectivity.

In addition to better coverage around the home and office, a mesh network also improves the battery life on all connected devices. Your smartphone is a prime example. When the connectivity is poor, a smartphone will attempt to boost its signal to better connect to a router. This boosted signal required more power, which uses more battery, resulting in poor battery life. The same applies to your laptops and other devices.

Choosing the type of mesh solution is key to achieving the best results. This is where Xiaomi Mesh Solutions come in. Xiaomi’s latest range of wireless devices aims to take the complexity out of configuring your home and office mesh network.

Xiaomi has provided three everyday devices to optimise your current home and small office network:

4C – The Xiaomi Mi 4C offers omnidirectional external antennas with speeds up to 300Mbps and a signal of 5dBi. This is a great option to extend network coverage in homes or small offices before the need to expand into a full mesh solution.

AC1200 – The Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender AC1200 pairs well with existing routers to create a more optimised network. In addition to extending the Wi-Fi range, it offers both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz band options, which can effectively eliminate deadspots or poor coverage zones in the home or office.

AX3000 – For a completely seamless approach, the Xiaomi AX3000 Mesh System 2 Pack provides the best solution. The mesh network provides Wi-Fi 6 coverage throughout the area, which covers up to 4,000 square feet. When connected to the Wi-Fi network, users can roam throughout the building’s network and seamlessly handover between mesh routers. Additionally, you can add up to 10 AX3000 routers to the mesh solution for completely seamless coverage.

Xiaomi’s range of mesh network solutions is available at Takealot, Makro and Incredible Connection stores across the country.