Robert Pattinson and Kristen Steward have not been seen on the big screen together since they wrapped up filming the Twilight Saga in 2012. Each has done a fantastic job making a name for themselves since then, but some fans want to see them together again. Luke Omarzu was recently inspired to see what Kristen Stewart would look like as Batgirl in Robert Pattinson’s The Batman using AI. Unfortunately, fans were pretty much split over the debate of whether they wanted it to be a reality or not.

Would Kristen Stewart be a Good Addition to the DCU?

The AI-generated images of her as Batgirl are fantastic and prove that she could easily fit into the dark, barely-visible world of The Batman. She’s got to the face to play a character determined to prove her invaluableness to Batman.

Stewart has also proven her talent numerous times, specifically with recent films like Spencer and Seberg. Definitely, she has the attitude to play one of Batman’s many protégé, but I don’t think she would make a good Batgirl.

There have been four Batgirls throughout DC, and Stewart is too old to play any of them. The oldest and original Batgirl was Barbara Gordon, who was 18 when she first took on the mantle and is about 10 – 15 years younger than Bruce.

Considering all that and the fact that fans would want Kristen Stewart to be involved in a future The Batman project as Batman’s partner and equal, playing Batgirl would not be the best option for the 32-year-old actress.

Which Member of the Bat Family Could Stewart Play?

There is one member of the Bat Family, who Kristen Stewart would be perfect to play: Batwoman. When Kathy Kane was first introduced, she was infatuated with Batman and became determined to woo the hero, which is why she became Batwoman in the first place.

However, more recently, the character has evolved into Kate Kane, the gay maternal cousin of Bruce Wayne who was expelled from West Point because of her sexuality. She became Batwoman shortly after to keep herself from self-destruction.

Kate Kane is a lot more abrasive than Batman and generally more willing to speak her mind. Seeing Kristen Stewart play a more outspoken and abrasive Kate Kane alongside Pattinson’s more softly-spoken Bruce Wayne could make for an interesting dynamic between them. Moreover, it would make the actors’ reunion significantly more enjoyable.

Plus, it could be incredibly entertaining to see Alfred trying to deal with two vigilantes who are equally dedicated to their job and equally terrible at looking after themselves.

When fans were thinking of a reunion between Pattinson and Stewart, they probably hoped for something more reminiscent of their Twilight dynamic. However, cousins bonding over shared vigilantism would be much more entertaining.

What do you think about Kristen Stewart playing Batwoman to Robert Pattinson’s Batman?