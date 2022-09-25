Comic Con Africa 2022 positioned itself as being bigger and better than all the previous editions, but did it deliver on these promises? Let’s unpack the answer in more detail!

This year, Comic Con Africa 2022 took place from 22 to 25 September at the Johannesburg Expo Centre. Previous attendees wondered why there was a shift to a different venue, and the organisers lifted the lid on the decision. They explained how a bigger, spacious venue was necessary after the previous editions became too crammed and to address any post-Covid concerns attendees may have had. But if you thought this meant more room and space to leisurely stroll around and enjoy a hot September day, think again.

While the attendance for Thursday and Friday were more than satisfactory and what anyone would expect for a weekday convention, Saturday’s attendance was a claustrophobic’s nightmare. It had queues for queues and felt like everyone in the city had gathered to meet the Pope. For Comic Con Africa, this was an undoubted high point and testament to the success of the event. To sell out a bigger venue in a time of loadshedding and when most South Africans would rather scream at the government on Twitter rather than wander outside of their homes, is a remarkable feat. It’s proof that with every passing year, Comic Con Africa is becoming bigger and establishing itself as a yearly outing for many fans and families.

At the same time, this does present an interesting challenge for the organisers in the future: If Comic Con Africa is now bigger than the Johannesburg Expo Centre, where should it be held next year? On the Saturday, in particular, there was a sense of irritation from the crowd especially around lunchtime, as the venue was crammed with a reported 20,000 people and it took a ridiculously long time to get food, water, or even to walk into the vendors.

Chatting to a few attendees, they commented on how they might choose to go through on different days in the future rather than the weekend. That said, Sunday was far better for everyone in attendance, so it could be simply a case of Saturday also being Heritage Day and many people deciding to spend the day at Comic Con Africa 2022. Another possible solution could be to split the halls even further rather than focus on the three (Pop Culture, Gaming, and KidsCon). Nonetheless, this is a good headache for the organisers to have since it shows there’s a demand for the event.

Are you not entertained?

Comic Con Africa 2022 cosplay champ Ludus Cosplay

From an entertainment perspective, there was something for everyone this year. Rather than rely solely on the celebrities as the main draw card, more effort was put into everything else. Around every bend, something appeared to be happening. Whether it was the interviews and discussion with the international guests such as Jamie Campbell Bower and Ross Butler, Netflix’s Stranger Things activation that had everyone buzzing, local and international cosplayers showing off their latest designs, or Nintendo’s phenomenal stand at the Gaming Hall, there was never a shortage of something to see or experience for the first time.

Of course, there was also the vendors in each hall. Noticeably, there were more options and displays than in previous years, with a wide arrange of tastes being catered for. Unfortunately, I was left disappointed by a few vendors practicing deliberate price gouging for Comic Con Africa 2022. While I won’t name names here, some of these companies are ones I support on a regular basis so I’m familiar with their pricing on certain products. Instead of viewing Comic Con Africa 2022 as an opportunity to draw in new customers and offer decent specials, exclusives, or even the regular pricing as seen in stores and online, they decided to mark up some items by up to 30% and hope the attendees wouldn’t notice. Yes, Covid was tough for everyone, but these folks were determined to put the con in Comic Con.

The heart and soul of Comic Con Africa 2022

Despite the name, Comic Con Africa has always seen itself as the ultimate place for pop culture and gaming. And much like the other international versions, it has moved beyond comics to incorporate a whole lot more. Yet, there’s something to be said about the comics people at these events, as they are the heartbeat of it all.

Walking through the artists’ lane at Comic Con Africa 2022, a smile comes across one’s face. Whether it’s local talents such as illustrators Sean Izaakse and Jason Masters or international hitters such as Zach Howard and Steve Ellis, these are the type of people who are keeping the comic book medium alive. Without these artists, the billion-dollar comic book movies, jaw-dropping statues, and intricate costumes would not exist. If you didn’t get a chance to pick up some art or speak to these talents this year, I strongly recommend you do so in the future, as this is where the real soul of the event lies.

Comic Con Africa 2022 sets a new standard

Ross Butler

Post-Covid, this is the kind of event that pop-culture and gaming lovers needed. One of the biggest complaints of yesteryear was that Comic Con Africa was nothing more than a big flea market, but it has proven to be more. There is a spirit of genuine glee around the event that cannot be manufactured or forced. People came together to have a good time and celebrate all their loves in one place, and judging by the amount of smiles on the face of both young and old, they found their little piece of heaven at Comic Con Africa 2022.