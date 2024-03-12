Summary:

At this point, almost everyone knows who Christopher Nolan is, especially since the epic Barbenheimer battle of 2023. Having made one of the most influential trilogies of all time with The Dark Knight franchise, fans were shocked upon hearing that there is an epic fantasy trilogy that Nolan wouldn’t touch, despite its influence on his own creative process in making the Batman franchise.

Christopher Nolan is One Of The Greatest Directors In Hollywood

Christopher Nolan has almost become a household name within the Hollywood circuit. The influential director is the name behind some of the most influential films in history: Tenet, Inception, Interstellar, The Prestige, Dunkirk, and most recently, Oppenheimer. His work is associated with some of the most gorgeous film work and directing.

Of course, one of the biggest franchises, The Dark Knight trilogy, is also a property that the amazing director has to his name. Still, it wasn’t one he made lightly. Nolan has shared that he doesn’t take making a franchise lightly.

Surprisingly, Nolan was sceptical of making Batman Begins into a franchise, as he refused to make trilogies or franchises unless he was invested in it and found it relevant. Luckily for us, he decided to make the franchise into a trilogy, and the world has been infinitely grateful for it, braising the Batman trilogy as one of the greatest movie franchises ever.

Christopher Nolan Wouldn’t Touch The Lord of The Rings

Christopher Nolan famously made one of history’s most famous and influential trilogies or franchises. While he is a creative genius, he once admitted that he used one of the biggest trilogies in cinema history as inspiration for his own work.

Written by a brilliant English writer and scholar, The Lord of the Rings is a fantasy epic that has maintained its grip on humanity since its first publication in the 1950s. The novel was later turned into an epic movie trilogy by Peter Jackson, one of the most famous fantasy epic directors of all time.

The Lord of the Rings franchise has inspired books, games, and movies throughout history, so it isn’t too surprising that Nolan would draw inspiration from Peter Jackson’s influential works. What is surprising is Nolan admitting that he could never have done it himself.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2012, Nolan shared his inspiration from Peter Jackson’s work. He said that the trilogy Jackson created was completely different from what Nolan had done and could do, applauded his work, and said that he would never touch the trilogy.

Before concluding that Lord of the Rings is “one of the greatest achievements in movies,” Christopher Nolan shared that he would never touch the fantasy trilogy because his work isn’t something he could ever imagine doing.

This coming from the director who created Oppenheimer, a movie that ended up having the third-highest worldwide box office returns in 2023, is a massive compliment to Jackson’s work.

Are you shocked that Christopher Nolan wouldn’t touch The Lord of the Rings?