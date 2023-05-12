Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a bittersweet film that served as a goodbye to certain members of the beloved team misfits and James Gunn. It focused quite a bit on Rocket Racoon and his backstory while letting characters like Mantis shine. Fans who stayed until the end of the credits were gifted with a simple scene of Quill eating breakfast. Then, as the screen faded out, the words “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return” appeared on screen, assuring fans that this wouldn’t be the end of all the members of the Guardians. Following the film’s release, Pratt assured fans that the next time he appeared on screen would be just as meaningful as the last one. According to Chris Pratt, his return as the MCU’s Star-Lord isn’t just for the money.

Star-Lord’s Return

During an interview with Total Film, Chris Pratt discussed his future as Star-Lord and praised the work Gunn had done with the Guardians and Quill:

“He’s done such a masterful job in the first three films. We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously, I would never have had this opportunity. He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music it’s his imagination on screen.”

He said that while he’d love to return to play Star-Lord, he wouldn’t be coming back for a quick cash grab. He would, however, return to create a story just as meaningful as the one James Gunn made: “To continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honour what he’s done in the first three films and to honour what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?

I don’t want to be cynical in the approach, and if that’s the case, I just wouldn’t do it at all. So maybe down the road, if something makes sense, I would do it, but it would really have to check a lot of the right boxes.”

This is fantastic news for fans who had to suffer through poor storytelling in specific Phase 4 projects.

Chris Pratt’s Thoughts on the Trilogy Growing With Its Fans

In the same interview, Pratt spoke about how he loved that so many Guardians fans had grown and matured alongside the trilogy, and the final film was the perfect way for them to say goodbye to the beloved characters:

“I really love the idea that 10 years have passed since the first film and fans will have grown up watching these movies. I think it’s a more emotional ride than the previous two [but] it’s exciting to me that people who were kids when the first movie came out are now young adults and will emotionally be ready. They’ve matured alongside the franchise in a way. This is an emotional send-off that feels like it’s specifically made for them.”

While it’s sad to say goodbye, seeing the actors’ love and dedication to the parts they played makes their departure a bit easier to bare.

Do you think this is the last we’ve seen of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord?