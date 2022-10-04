Although not as cursed as the last Super Mario adventure we saw rendered in Unreal Engine 5 — where he was murdering obstacles, with fury in his eyes — this realistic fan-created Super Mario Bros remake starring Chris Pratt is still a little unnerving. Mods that make generally cartoonish characters more realistic are usually unnerving, but this remake takes real people and renders them quite realistically in the game.

Re-Imagined Games’ Super Mario Bros. Remake

YouTube channel Re-Imagined Games has created their very own realistic Super Mario Bros remake that adds Chris Pratt into the game. While the rendering is incredible, it is a little unnerving to see him in a realistic mushroom world, which was the goal.

It has taken the developer three months just to work out the power-up system, but it looks like the hard work is all worth it, because the remake looks incredible. While he has made three levels so far, he has said that he intends to turn it into a ‘legitimately great action game’, meaning he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

“I started to wonder what it would look like if Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key were actually these characters in a realistic Mushroom Kingdom. That seemed like an incredibly fun idea, and that’s why I’m attempting to make this game. With zero game development experience, I’m learning unreal Engine from scratch and picking up any other skills that I can along the way, in an effort to make this a legitimately great action game!”

The Upcoming Film

Where would someone get such an odd idea, to put Chris Pratt in a live-action remake of Super Mario Bros? Well, the upcoming ‘Untitled Mario film’ by Illumination did.

We will soon be able to hear Chris Pratt voice a CGI version of the famous character in a typical tale where Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured princess (the premise of basically every single game). Although we haven’t seen too much of it yet, we do know it is happening and we are expecting to get a teaser trailer dropped on the 6th of October at the New York Comic Con.

There are even rumours that the movie will feature a plumbing song that is going to be sung by Mario and Luigi, which means we might get to hear Chris Pratt and Charlie Day singing.

As the YouTuber listed off, we have quite the interesting cast lined up for this movie with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charles Martinet (a character not listed), Charlie Day as Luigi, Chriss Pratt as Mario, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

