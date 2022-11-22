Chris Hemsworth recently hosted the documentary series Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, which explores the idea of extending one’s life and saw the 39-year-old Australian actor pushing himself past his limits to see if it would make him a healthier, sharper, and stronger person.

The Benefits of Pushing Yourself

When talking to RadioTimes.com, Chris Hemsworth and Darren Aronofsky (the show’s director) were asked if people, specifically in the Western World, had grown to be too comfortable. Hemsworth immediately agreed and spoke about how Ross Edgley (an extreme athlete who swam the World’s Longest Staged Swim and worked with him on the docuseries) spoke about “smiling in the face of adversity and being comfortable with being uncomfortable and getting familiar with that space that we don’t inhabit very often.” He believes forcing yourself out of your comfort zone can greatly benefit many situations.

Aronofsky agreed with him and added that the theme underlying many techniques pitched in Limitless With Chris Hemsworth was “knocking yourself out of your homeostasis and out of your comfort zone.” He continued to say that particular jolts (supported by science) are necessary for our systems to help us live healthier lives.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thoughts on the Limitless Project

When Hemsworth began the journey, he said that he went into it thinking, “Obviously, this will be fun, and I’m fit and healthy, and this will be a journey,” not yet realizing exactly what would be in store for him along the way, commenting that he realized that there was a lot he could still be doing. He also spoke about how much of the work was internal for him, particularly the “stress management” and “sleep habits”. He learned a lot along his journey and has said that he plans to continue to implement a lot of the practices that he came across.

An Unfortunate Discovery

While Chris Hemsworth learned a lot about what would be beneficial to his health in the long run and explored different challenges that could potentially improve his lifespan when exploring ways he could benefit himself mentally, an unfortunate discovery was made.

It turns out that the beloved Thor actor has got two copies of the APOE4 gene, one of the strongest risk factor genes for Alzheimer’s disease. While having the gene doesn’t mean that a person will definitely develop the disease, Chris Hemsworth is still 8 to 10 times more likely to end up battling it at some point in his life.

Fortunately, the actor has not let the news get him down, even joking about it and using the potential condition as an excuse when he forgets something. He spoke to Vanity Fair about what happened and commented that he now had the tools to best prepare himself and “prevent things from happening in that way. The benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life.”

What are your thoughts on Limitless With Chris Hemsworth?