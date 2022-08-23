Chris Evans, who has played Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reacted to the revelation about how his character lost his virginity in Disney+’s She-Hulk, a detail that it seems even he didn’t know until the revelation.

In the first episode of the Disney+ series, Jennifer Walters, She-Hulk, is being trained with Bruce Banner, Hulk – and a former Avengers teammate alongside Steve Rogers. In a conversation between the two, Walters laments that Rogers died before getting to have sex, thinking that he was still a virgin.

After a while, Banner corrects her, explaining that his friend “lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO Tour,” to which She-Hulk exclaims, “Captain America fu-,” before being cut off partway through (and thank goodness because Cap would never allow for profanity).

Although this new information has been shared that it did happen, it is unclear just who might have been the First Avenger’s first, and the status of his virginity has (for some reason) been a common question for MCU fans.

In response to seeing the revelation of his character’s virginity, Chris Evans posted three laughing/crying emojis and one with a mouth zipped closed to Twitter, which garnered many comments celebrating the revelation, questioning who it might have been with, and even making suggestions for who they think it would have been.

Who Could It Have Been?

Theories have always been floating around about the virginity of Captain America, and his few known relationships have been scrutinized to figure out who it could have been.

In 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, Rodgers was seen in a budding relationship with Peggy Carter during World War II, however, he was frozen in ice before the relationship could bloom, so that probably wasn’t it.

Later, he seemingly had a romantic relationship with Sharon Carter, Peggy’s niece, but all we really see is a kiss, which probably only happened because of her relation to Peggy.

At the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers is seen going back in time to live a full life with Peggy, and it was later confirmed by writer Stephen McFeely that the two of them went on to have children together, however that still doesn’t fit in the timeline that Banner gave us regarding when the deed was done.

The End for Steve Rogers, But Not Captain America

Chris Evans hasn’t appeared in the MCU since the end of Avengers: Endgame and seems unlikely to return after seeing his character at a ripe old age. Having passed on the shield to The Falcon, Disney+ has explored The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which seems very promising to take up the mantel of the iconic American hero.

Evans, on the other hand, has moved on to other roles, such as in Lightyear, stepping out of his heroic comfort zone and playing a wonderfully psychotic villain in The Gray Man, and is said to be currently working on Ghosted. If we are going to get confirmation about the person involved in the hero’s first time, it seems like it might not be through him.

Are you curious about who Captain America lost his virginity to? Who do you think it was?