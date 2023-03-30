Charlie Cox, the actor who played Daredevil in the Netflix series, is hoping to see Karen Page return for the upcoming Born Again storyline. Find out more here.

Daredevil was one of the most popular Marvel series of the 2010s. The cinematography was brilliant, the story was heartbreaking and tense with occasional comedic breaks, and the writers and actors had visible care for the characters they were bringing to life. Fans were incredibly excited when Charlie Cox cameoed as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio appeared as Kingpin in Hawkeye. They were even more excited to learn that both actors would return to play the iconic characters in Daredevil: Born Again.

However, as great as it is to see the actors return, many are worried about the upcoming series, given the quality of recent Marvel projects. Nevertheless, Charlie Cox at least made it clear that he understands what fans want when he made some declarations at GalaxyCon.

Charlie Cox On Bring Back Other Characters

Two of the best characters in Daredevil are Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page and Elden Henson’s Franklin “Foggy” Nelson. Throughout the series, both are critical to keeping Matt grounded through his Daredevil-ing. Karen has been a great source of stress for many fans since we first saw her on-screen, and Foggy is usually the voice of reason.

Details about the new series are mostly unknown. Still, many Daredevil fans were incredibly disappointed to learn that neither Woll nor Henson had been asked to reprise the roles of their beloved characters. We are all desperately hoping this changes in the future, including, it seems, Charlie Cox.

While discussing Matt Murdock’s relationships at GalaxyCon, Cox said, “I would like for Matt to continue exploring because there’s a lot of fun stories to tell still… if you’re a true Daredevil fan, I feel like there’s no escaping that there’s only one Karen Page.”

Hopefully, Marvel will take these comments to heart and brings the beloved actors back.

What do We Know About Daredevil: Born Again So Far?

There is one other actor confirmed to be reprising their role besides Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. Jon Bernthal confirmed that he would be returning to play the violent Frank Castle. It was also announced that Margarita Levieva, Nikki M James, Sandrine Holt and Michael Gandolfini would star alongside his Punisher, Cox’s Daredevil and D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk.

It is rumoured that the series will follow the Mayor Fisk comic book arc, which ran from 2017 – 2018. The synopsis of Mayor Fisk reads as follows:

“Daredevil’s greatest and deadliest adversary is now the city’s newly elected mayor! And the stage is set for their most unbelievable showdown yet. Matt Murdock has the law and his incredible abilities in his arsenal – but Fisk has an entire city of his side. As the mayor declares Daredevil Public Enemy No. 1, Matt Murdock received the most incredible offer of his legal career!”

Would you like to see Karen Page return in Disney’s Daredevil: Born Again?