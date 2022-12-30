The first season of the Chainsaw Man anime has concluded, and it was definitely an action-packed ending with a lot to unpack.

Chainsaw Man was one of the most anticipated anime of the year, with fans of the manga enthusiastically blowing up on the internet at the news that it would receive an anime adaptation. The story follows a teenage boy whose only goal is to pursue girls. Unfortunately, he was betrayed and murdered by the yakuza. He then makes a deal with Pochita and is resurrected as a human soul with a devil’s heart, or rather a human-devil hybrid. He can become Chainsaw Man (his head becomes a chainsaw) when pulling at a string attached to his chest, and using this newfound ability, and he gets revenge on the yakuza who betrayed him.

The show saw a solid 8,8/10 rating on MyAnimeList, 8,7/10 on IMBD, and a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a testament to the show’s overall quality despite some complaints about its animation.

This anime began airing not too long ago and, in no time at all, has reached its season finale. With the final episode of season 1 having recently aired, fans have been left with many questions. However, the ending of the first season of Chainsaw Man should be clear for fans who have also read the manga. And while the events are pretty straightforward, there are a few moments that need some context for viewers to understand fully.

Below is an explanation of season 1’s ending and what it means for Chainsaw Man season 2. This will (obviously) include spoilers for the show and manga.

Why Is Aki Still Alive?

Three major plot points occurred in Chainsaw Man‘s ending that needs to be explained. The first one of those things is how Aki survived after being seized by the Ghost Devil. And while episode 11 doesn’t explicitly show his death, it implies it and leaves viewers unsure. And as it turns out, the Ghost Devil did not kill him, with a scene that details the Ghost Devil handing Aki a cigarette instead.

This may have baffled viewers, but the solution is quite simple. Aki recalled a conversation he had with Himeno as he was being choked, and this reveals that the Ghost Devil runs on fear. And this is how he claims his victims. However, Aki no longer experiences fear.

In fact, all Aki can feel is a thirst for revenge after having lost his partner. This becomes the fuel keeping him alive. This also meant in a literal sense because the Ghost Devil can no longer perceive Aki and, therefore, cannot kill him either.

The Door Is Something Further Explained In The Manga

In every anime thus far, most main characters have experienced some trauma. And it comes as no surprise that this is also true for Denji. In a dream in the final episode, Denji finds himself in front of a door at the end of an alleyway that Pochita warns him not to open. Unfortunately, there is no further context provided.

So, what does this mean? (Manga spoilers ahead)

As mentioned above, the door is to hold back Denji’s trauma. It is explained in the manga that he had to kill his father in self-defence as his dad was quite abusive towards him. And as can be deduced from how the show started, Denji’s father was associated with the yakuza with whom he owed money. His inability to pay this debt led to Denji living in poverty after his father’s death.

The Bomb Girl Arc

Season 2 of Chainsaw Man will likely follow the Bomb Girl arc, in which fans will be introduced to a new female character named Reze. At the end of season 1 of Chainsaw Man, an unfamiliar female voice asks Denji a question. This is Reze, whom fans will see more of in the next season.

What Did You Think Of The Chainsaw Man Ending?