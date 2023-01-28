There are many things the showrunners of Game of Thrones got wrong in the show’s final season. But one of the most infuriating things was the death of Cersei Lannister, one of the most prominent antagonists of the show. Not only was her death one that was not appropriate for her character arc, but it also ruined the character development of other key persons. The death of her character was to be expected from the previous season’s story building, but fans were not expecting an anti-climactic death. A large part of what made the show so good was the comeuppance many villainous characters received throughout its runtime. From Joffrey Baratheon to Walder Frey, all these characters saw the consequences of their own actions in some way. And with one of the characters who caused the most trouble, one would think there would be a more satisfying end to Cersei’s story. So why was Cersei’s death not appropriate for her story? How should Cersei Lannister have died?

Cersei Lannister has a history of her actions backfiring on her. And she always seems to end up in difficult situations not long after making a dumb decision. Her plan to eliminate the High Sparrow and the Tyrell siblings is a great example. The consequence was her son, Tommen, taking his own life. So naturally, upon seeing Cersei’s actions in the show’s last two seasons, fans all expected her to, at minimum, go out with a bang. What everyone got instead was…underwhelming, to say the least. But to be fair, this can be attributed to the bad writing of David Benioff and D. B. Weiss and is not the character’s fault. So, how should Cersei Lannister have gone out?

What the Show Got Right and What it Didn’t

There are a few elements surrounding Cersei’s death that the show got right. One such thing was that Cersei loved her children more than everything. And despite how the reckless things she did throughout the series were, a lot of it was to ensure that her children were safe or in a position of power. The ironic thing about this is every time she tried to do something selfish, one of them would die. Myrcella died because Cersei wanted to get one over Tyrion by enlisting Gregor Clegane (The Mountain) as her champion, which led to Oberyn’s death. Cersei got her revenge on Ellaria Sand and the San Snakes for killing Myrcella later on, but at what cost?

Similarly, Cersei felt intimidated by Margery’s presence in Tommen’s life and the significant influence the girl had over the people of the kingdom and the High Sparrow. A big part of these feelings was the prophecy foretold to Cersei by the witch in the forest when she was a little girl. Maggy, the witch, predicted that she would marry a king, become a queen, and have three children. But then she would watch all of them die and would be taken down (killed perhaps?) by a younger and more beautiful queen. Tommen was her only remaining child, and she felt Margery would be the one to ‘replace’ her. She then hatched a plan to kill them all in one go, which cost her Tommen’s life.

Now, in season seven, fans find out that Cersei is pregnant with another child. This was Jamie’s baby, but she married Euron Greyjoy and had him believe it was his instead. By the time her death scene rolls around, the genuine fear she feels is fitting for her character. She is scared because if she dies, so does her baby and will never get a chance to live. So it would make sense that this pregnancy felt like a means to redeem herself for failing to protect her other three children. It would mean she had another chance to make things right.

The thing the show got wrong here was Jamie’s return. Finally, he received a redemption arc in the series and a new love interest. And while his devotion to her would make him return upon hearing she might die, it would have been a better ending for both characters if he did not make it in time. Jamie made the right choice to go to Winterfell to fight the army of the dead, but Cersei remained selfish and stubbornly remained in the castle. Her greed and obsession with staying in that position of power led to her rightfully losing everyone close to her. It would have made more sense for her character to end up in the Red Keep alone. She should have gone down alone and not with Jamie. The Red Keep crushing her would have been a good ending if not for Jamie’s presence.

Another element the show got right when it came to her death was that she would be dying in the same place she tried so desperately to keep. So many of her actions were to ensure that she would not have to leave King’s Landing and she could rule over the people of Westeros. By the time Daenerys was at her gates, Cersei had gotten what she had wanted for the longest time. So it was wise for the writers of the show to have the thing she wanted most kill her. This is a rather satisfying element of the storytelling leading up to her death. Finally, Cersei realises that she truly has no means of escaping the place she has been fighting so hard to stay in for all those years.

This is ruined by the fact that she was crushed to death. Cersei dying inside the castle and having no means of escaping the place makes a lot of sense. And while that was a smart move on the writer’s part, it, unfortunately, did not provide the correct amount of comeuppance for her character. It would not make sense for Joffrey Baratheon, Walder Frey, Ramsay Bolton and even the Night King to have a more satisfactory ending than Cersei. Again, she has been the biggest antagonist from the show’s beginning, so why was her death so anti-climactic? The family she wronged the most is the Starks; at minimum, they should have been present for her death. And if not that, Cersei should have gone out in a more striking style which would be fitting for her character thus far.

How Fans of Game of Thrones Have Reimagined Cersei’s Death

There have been many debates online concerning how Cersei died in the show’s final season. Some fans thought that she died perfectly: alone and scared with her brother by her side. However, a good amount of the fandom feels that she should have been killed differently. In fact, some fans believe she should not have died at all. And the funny thing about this is how the fans of the show understood Cersei’s character better than the people who were writing the show for the past eight seasons. Here are some of the alternate deaths fans believed would have been more fitting for Cersei:

1. Cersei Lannister Is Killed by Daenerys and Drogon

This is the one most fans agreed with. Although there were different iterations of how exactly this would go down, many of the fandom thought that death by dragon flame would have been the most appropriate. Some Reddit users agreed that it would have been an excellent ending for Cersei if she went out the way Varys did. Daenerys makes her way inside the castle and claims the throne. She then has Cersei on trial in front of the entire throne room in a similar style to how Tyrion had been tried in season 4. Cersei is forced to kneel to a ‘younger, more beautiful queen’ and is then killed by Drogon’s flame as punishment for all her crimes, including Missandei’s murder.

Another iteration of this is that Cersei sits on the Iron Throne in a similar style to how she does by the end of the Battle of Blackwater. She accepts her fate and is ready to die rather than be captured by Daenerys and her army. Similarly to how Drogon burns the Iron Throne after Daenerys is killed by Jon Snow, he does it but with Cersei on the throne, wanting to go out as a queen. This death would have made for a heartbreakingly flamboyant scene because as much of a villain as Cersei has proved herself to be, she is one of the fans’ favourite characters within Game of Thrones. So it would only make sense for her to have an epic death while receiving her comeuppance, sitting on the throne she has wanted for so long.

There is even fan art for this version of her death that can be found in a quick Google search. It shows Daenerys on Drogon’s back glaring down at Cersei through a hole in the ceiling of the Red Keep.

2. Arya Kills Cersei

Cersei was one of the names on Arya’s list for the longest time. Arya’s random change of heart at the end of the series was a nonsensical thing the writers did. The Stark girl more than proved she was capable of murder, especially where her family was concerned. She effortlessly took out Walder Frey and his entire house for killing her mother and brother. Why would the Hound telling her she should not kill someone have been enough to rid her of her ironclad resolve? That does not make sense.

Instead, it would have made for a better ending for both characters: Cersei is killed in the act of revenge by the one Stark she underestimated, and Arya gets her revenge on the woman that indirectly almost caused the extinction of the Stark House. Furthermore, Joffrey was the one that killed Ned Stark, and since he was dead, Arya’s next best target for getting revenge would be Cersei, who could have done more to stop him. Arya became an insanely skilled assassin, and for what? To not go through with what she trained for all this time?

Further than that, fans watched Arya’s torturous training to become a Faceless Man for an incredibly long time. And the result? Only seeing her use the face-changing ability twice to kill Meryn Trant and Walder Frey. There were many situations where that ability would have come in handy in the final seasons, but it’s like the show’s creators forgot about it. So, what would make the most sense?

Well, if Arya agrees to leave as the Hound directs her to do for his own peace of mind as she does care about him. She then takes Jamie’s face instead and makes her way to Cersei. Naturally, Cersei is relieved when she sees her brother as she is no longer alone. And as fans see the evil queen’s vulnerable and humane side, Arya removes his face to reveal her smug smile. She then kills Cersei as the realisation sinks in that she really would be dying alone and that her brother is dead. Both Arya and Cersei’s stories could have come to a close on a satisfactory note.

3. Jamie and Tyrion Kill Cersei

While this may sound implausible, this is one of the better fan theories to have surfaced. After Daenerys claims King’s Landing and sits on the Iron Throne, Cersei is captured and placed in a holding cell like Jon Snow was after killing Daenerys. Following the way Cersei killed Missandei, it would be expected that Daenerys had something humiliating in mind before she would be led to her death.

Jamie and Tyrion enter the chambers she is being kept in, and they have a heart-to-heart. Both her brothers, the one she loves and the one she hates, are present. And they have collectively agreed that they would not want her to die at the hands of Daenerys. Tyrion shows her the mercy she has never given him, and Jamie shows her that he is willing to betray his new queen for her. Then, in a call-back to how Lady Olenna was killed, Jamie pours poison into a cup of wine or offers her a small bottle of Night Shade, and they leave the room as Cersei drinks it, accepting their mercy and accepting her death.

4. The Night King and the Army of the Dead kill Cersei

This is another fan-favourite ending to the evil queen’s reign. Cersei betrayed the promise she made to Jon Snow and Daenerys to send the Lannister troops North to fight against the army of the dead. To no one’s surprise, that never happened because she planned to take out the remainder of Daenerys’ troops once the battle was won. But this plan had one fatal flaw: what if the dead won?

Well, the most likely scenario is that the Night King would have headed right for King’s Landing so he could rule over Westeros. It would have been fitting to watch Cersei realise her mistake as she watched the wights overrun the city from her tower. Her sadistic plan would once again have failed and backfired, but this time is a way that impacted her more heavily as she was utterly doomed. If you were faced with the army of the dead, coming in on dragons you could not kill, then what would you do? This would have been another perfect ending for her character and the show. The most unlikely contender is the one who then sits on the Iron Throne: The Night King.

Furthermore, this also is an excellent segway into Cersei becoming a wight or the first female White Walker. This would have been an interesting twist to see her become the Night Queen. It would be no surprise that Cersei can still get what she wants, even in death.

5. Cersei Lannister Does Not Die, But Escapes to Braavos

This would have been a very interesting end for Cersei Lannister as the entire storyline would come full circle. One fan suggested that she did not die at all but instead was able to leave the castle and escape on a boat per Jamie’s assistance. She flees to Braavos in a similar style to how Daenerys and Viserys did as babies. She gives birth to her child and raises it in secret while telling them about the Usurper who came and took the throne from the Lannisters in Westeros. This would have made for a great ending as it would mean that the remaining lead characters, such as Arya, Sansa, Jon, Tyrion, and Bran, were not safe as long as Cersei was still alive. Some way, somehow, she would get her revenge, and this time she had nothing to lose.

To Conclude…

These are all fitting endings for Cersei Lannister, and all better than the ending she received in the show. Many fans expected Cersei would try and control her death too, and do so by committing suicide before anyone could kill her. In each scenario mentioned above, this is also an option presented to her, and it would make sense for her to take her own life. But being crushed to death with the man she loves ruins all the build-up to this scene. And while there were many more alternate endings that fans came up with, one prominent factor was consistent in all their suggestions: Cersei’s official death in the show was disrespecting her character and story. Perhaps George R. R. Martin will give fans what they want when the final books in the series are finally released.

Do you think Cersei Lannister’s death was appropriate for her character?