Happy International Harry Potter Day, everyone! This book and movie series has captured hearts for the last 26 years since the initial release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 1997. What started out as a favourite book for many youngsters, young adults, and adults alike in the 90s quickly became a movie sensation after the first movie of the same name was released in 2001. It’s incredible to think that even though the last official film in the series was released more than a decade ago, the Harry Potter franchise still has one of the largest followings in the world. Drama about the author aside, Harry Potter is a successful franchise with books, movies, games, board games, FunkoPop figurines, and anything that is merch worthy. If you want to collect premium dolls or fully immerse yourself in the Wizarding World with these fantastic Harry Potter toys from Mattel, keep reading!

Harry Potter Themed Uno Cards

Who doesn’t love testing the bonds of family and friendship with a good game of UNO? One of the most well-recognised card games out there, you can now have your very own Harry Potter-themed UNO deck and test your friendship with one of the most recognisable symbols of friendship, the bond between Harry Potter and his friends. With a set number of cards as part of each colour of the Harry Potter houses, you can beat your friends by suddenly changing the suit to Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin.

While it features all the usual wild cards that you would find in a UNO game, like a Draw Two card, a Reverse Card, a Skip and a Wild card and, of course, the infamous Draw Four, the Harry Potter edition of UNO adds in a totally new mechanic. There now exists the Wild Sorting Hat Card. When played, the player chooses a target, and the target must draw from the draw pile until they find a card with someone on it from their chosen house. For example, let’s say you decided on Gryffindor, so the target player must draw until they find a character from that house. Awesome, right? If you are a fan of the Harry Potter franchise and love board games, this is either the perfect card game for you or the ideal addition to your collection.

Rubeus Hagrid Collectible Doll

When you think about all the fantastic characters in the Harry Potter movie series, a favourite that usually comes up for many people is everyone’s beloved Hogwarts groundskeeper, Rubeus Hagrid. We meet the beloved half-giant right at the start of the first film, presenting himself as someone who loves Harry dearly from the day he is born and always looks out for him. During the events of the first film, he wins a dragon’s egg which he hatches and names Norbert.

Mattel’s Rubeus Hagrid Collectible Doll is made in his likeness and is sporting his signature beard and long hair, a belted shirt with a fluffy vest, and even has his little dragon friend Norbert as an accessory. The arms of this collectable doll are articulated at the shoulder, elbow and wrist so that you can pose and play with Hagrid however you like and so that he can hold his beloved Norbert, as well as his legs, which are articulated at the hip, knee, and ankle. With tremendous articulation, this doll can pose and stand in many ways. The clothes are soft and well-made, his hair looks authentic, and his beard is cast so that it will always have the perfect shape. If you are looking for an addition to your collection or a doll to fill your own Hogwarts house, this would be a fabulous addition.

Ginny Weasley Collectible Doll

Everyone loves the Weasley family, and no one expected that Harry and Ginny would one day end up together (spoiler?), but she quickly became embroiled in the grand narrative of Harry Potter. Being a shy little girl in the first and second films, it came as a shock to everyone when she was the one who had been taken under a spell and managed to open the Chamber of Secrets in the titular second film. As such, her collectable doll makes the perfect addition to any collection.

Complete with her magic wand, her Gryffindor robe, and her perfectly crafted uniform, Ginny Weasley is a vision with her red hair and bright blue eyes. Every detail of her doll has been expertly crafted, from her crisp uniform and her grey socks all the way down to the school shoes that she wears in the movies. Much like the collectable doll version of Hagrid, she is wonderfully articulated in her arms and legs, with joints at the elbows and wrists so that she can pose and play to your heart’s content. Her hand is moulded to hold her wand with ease. Her doll is articulated at the knees and ankles as well. Again, suppose you are filling your collection or plan to play with this doll. In that case, it is a well-crafted and beautiful addition to any collection.

Harry & Ron’s Flying Car Adventure

If you or a friend are a massive Harry Potter fan or have a child who loves the franchise, you will want to look at this toy. Depicting one of the most memorable moments in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, after Dobby has prevented Harry and Ron from being able to get through the passage that leads to platform 9¾, the boys set out in the Weasley family’s flying car to try their best to make it to school on time. With an epic moment where Harry almost falls out of the car and ends up crashing into the Whomping Willow, this iconic moment has been immortalised with these toys.

This toy box comes complete with the Weasley flying car, a Ron Weasley Collectible Doll, and a Harry Potter Collectible Doll. The big draw point here is obviously the car, so let’s start there. The vehicle is incredibly detailed, down to the pattern of the front grill and the different colours of the roof compared to the blue of the rest of the car. It even comes complete with rush painted on, a healthy reminder of the well-loved and reliable vehicle. Complete with turning wheels and openable doors so that your dolls can sit inside, the car’s interior is rendered in stunning detail, with a steering wheel with levers, front seats and back seats, and even detailing of all the bells and whistles you would find in any car.

Inside, you can find Ron and Harry, and accurate to the movie scene, this time, they aren’t in their Hogwarts uniform. Instead of wearing civvies that match their outfits on their way there, Harry and Ron have moulded hair, and of course, Harry is wearing his glasses. Of course, Mattel has always been excellent at capturing a person’s likeness and transferring it to a doll. Still, Rupert Grint must have a particularly design-friendly face because his likeness is almost uncanny.

These collectable dolls are expertly made and would make a fantastic addition to anyone’s Harry Potter collection or a toy collection for your Potterhead children. Mattel’s quality is difficult to match, and we must give it to them to keep our imaginations alive and deliver quality toys to enjoy.

What is your favourite Harry Potter toy?