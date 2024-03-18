Summary:

The latest news on the DC circuit is that the studio is working on a movie adaptation of Teen Titans, bringing the crazy and delightful group of superheroes to life in live-action. While there has been a live-action series, fans hope that bringing the characters to life under DC’s latest management will be much more successful. While we wait to see who will play who in the feature film, let’s look at who the world would love to see in each role. Here are our picks for a live-action Teen Titans cast.

Teen Titans

The Teen Titans were first introduced in the ’60s as a group of superpowered teens that helped save the world against threats that weren’t big enough to attract the focus of their Superhero mentors and adults in the DC super universe.

Usually led loosely by Batman’s “sidekick”, Robin, the rest of the group consists of some of our favourite heroes: Starfire, Cyborg, Raven, and Beast Boy.

The characters have appeared in two animated series so far, including the more anime-esque Teen Titans that ran from 2003 to 2006, starring great voice actors like Hynden Walch as Starfire, Greg Cipes as Beast Boy, Scott Menville as Robin, Khary Payton as Cyborg, and legendary voice actress Tara Strong as Raven.

A much more absurd and playful version of the team was later brought back to Cartoon Network in Teen Titans Go! In 2013, the series is still running. Although the characters were a bit more playful and seemed a little younger than their previous appearance in the early 2000s, the voice actors all reprised their roles in the cute remake of the series.

The characters have previously made a live-action appearance on the small screen through HBO Max thanks to the 2018 series Titans, which starred Joivan Wade as Cyborg, Brenton Thwaites as Robin and sometimes Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, and Teagan Croft as Raven.

While many people loved this representation of the Teen Titans, many were left wanting something more, and this new upcoming movie might be what fans have been waiting for.

Teen Titans Live-Action Movie Feature

News has surfaced that DC Studios is working on a live-action feature of Teen Titan, a new addition to their newly rebooted cinematic universe that begins with Superman: Legacy on July 11th, 2025. Although it isn’t part of the already-mentioned projects, the project already has a writer attached to it, and that will be Ana Nogueira, the scriptwriter who is also attached to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

While we wait to learn more about the project, such as who might be a part of the cast for the live-action project, here are some suggestions of who the DC community and fans at large would love to see in the roles of the Teen Titans.

Raven

While Raven appears human primarily, she is a human-demon hybrid from the dimension of Azarath. Born from her human mother, Arella, and demonic father, Trigon, her real name is Rachel Roth. After realising that she was carrying Raven, Arella joined a group of pacifists, but Raven’s curiosity about her origins got the best of her, and she eventually contacted her father. Upon realising that she was a vessel for his power and that he would one day use her to return to their realm, she fled to Earth and joined the Teen Titans.

Taissa Farmiga

As Raven is always depicted as a goth and alternative character, an actress bringing her to life would need to pull off this look. One recommendation from the community is that they would love to see Taissa Farmiga bring Raven to life in a live-action feature. Farmiga’s history in American Horror Story makes her a perfect candidate for bringing Raven to life. However, her usual blonde hair might throw viewers off.

Jenna Ortega

Another actress who would definitely fit the character’s aesthetic is Wednesday and Scream VI‘s Jenna Ortega. Coming to be known as the scream queen of the 2020s, it would be difficult to imagine an actress who would better fit the bill of a goth superheroine.

Starfire

Starfire, otherwise known as Princess Koriand’r of the alien planet Tamaran, is a devastatingly powerful and comically cheerful hero who makes up the original five founding members of the Teen Titans. She is usually depicted as a tall, beautiful woman with orangish skin, green, glowing eyes, and impossibly bright pink hair and eyebrows. The benefit of her very alien appearance is that almost any actress could bring her to life in live-action, no matter the race or ethnicity, so long as the actress had the prowess to play a lovable character who is still struggling to adapt to the ways and culture of Earth.

Hynden Walch

While many fans think that Hynden Walch should transfer her voice-acting role to live-action, the actress is, unfortunately, in her 50s. She might not be able to fully portray a teen in live-action.

Kiersey Clemons

Another option that fans seem to love the idea of is the beautiful Kiersey Clemons, a name you might recognise from Flatliners (2017), Sweetheart (2019), and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (2023-2024), all of which proved her prowess and an actress and prove that she would be an excellent choice for Starfire. The only thing that might wrench in the words and ruin her chances is her appearance in The Flash (2023) as Iris West. Her previous DC experience might work in her favour rather than against her.

Madison Bailey

Madison Bailey is another star who has appeared in a different form of DC project and would be an excellent option for Starfire. This brilliant young actress previously appeared as Wendy Hernandez in The CW’s Black Lightning, which could either work in her favour or against her when being looked at as an option for another DC project.

Beast Boy

His full name is Garfield Logan, Beast Boy, who once went by the name Changeling. He is known for his green skin and ability to metamorph into any animal of his choosing. Unlike the ladies of the Teen Titans, who were born into their powers because of their race or lineage, Beat Boy’s powers and ability were a side effect of the cure for a rare illness he was diagnosed with as a child, Sakutia.

Zach Callison

According to fandoms on the internet, 26-year-old Zach Callison is one of the most sought-after actors for the role of Beast Boy. I won’t blame you if you recognise Callison’s name but not his face, as he is usually behind the scenes as a voice actor rather than in front of the camera. Loved as the voice of Steven from Steven Universe, Prince James from Once Upon a Princess, and even Tutankhamun from Mr. Peabody & Sherman, it’s about time this cute star got in front of the camera instead of being confined to a booth with a microphone.

Iñaki Godoy

Another promising option fans would love to see as Beast Boy is Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy. After playing a somewhat shifter-like character in The Imperfects, being a young man who could turn into a Chupacabra, he already has experience with a transforming character. Another role you might recognise him for is none other than Netflix’s One Piece‘s Monkey D Luffy, the leader of the straw hats. Playing a zany character seems to come quickly to him, so he would be an excellent choice for Beast Boy.

Robin

While there are many different versions of Robin in the DC universe, the one that appears in Teen Titans most often is Dick Grayson. This character is most often known as Nightwing rather than Robin. After being trained by Batman and serving as his sidekick for a while, he is a brilliant martial artist with solid skills but is entirely human, unlike his superpowered teammates. That doesn’t mean he is any less unique, as he is usually the voice of reason and a fantastic choice for a leader because he reigns in his friends.

Dylan O’Brien

When choosing the perfect actor to bring Robin to life for a live-action feature film, any actor who has brought Robin to life in the past, or some version of Robin, would be perfect. However, most fans are rooting for Dylan O’Brien to take the role. Beloved for his appearances in the series Teen Wolf and movies like The Maze Runner and Love and Monsters, O’Brien has just enough of the nerdiness and humour necessary to make a convincing but fun Robin. That being said, getting into his 30s, he might be getting too old for it at this point.

Jacob Elordi

Another strong option for the role is Jacob Elordi, everyone’s favourite Internet heartthrob after The Kissing Booth 1, 2, and 3, and his long-standing role in Euphoria. Handsome, tall, in his 20s, and beloved worldwide, there is a good chance that he would be perfect in the role if Warner Bros. would have him.

Cyborg

Real name Victor Stone, Cyborg is precisely what his name suggest, a half-cybernetic human who goes on to become the technological expert of the Teen Titans. How he became half-cybernetic is quite a tragic story. Once an up-and-coming teenage athlete, Victor was involved in a harrowing accident that also took his mother’s life. Seeing his son’s body damaged and broken, his father made the decision to replace the majority of his body, all the damaged parts, with cybernetic parts to keep Victor alive. Although alive, Victor was unfortunately shunned by his friends and family outside his father, prompting him to leave his family and join the Teen Titans.

Ray Fisher

Unlike many of the roles on the list, where people can’t decide who they would love to see in the role, the general consensus is that fans want Ray Fisher to reprise his role as Cyborg. After his appearance as Cyborg in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), many people just can’t imagine another actor in the role. Since then, Zack Snyder has held onto one of his favourite actors and included him in Rebel Moon, Netflix’s extraordinary fantasy epic. Pushing mid-thirties, he might be a touch on the aged side to portray a teenager, but weirder things have happened in Hollywood.

Chosen Jacobs

That being said, Chosen Jacobs is one actor who has been cropping up for the role on sites like myCast, where fans get to vote on who they’d like to see in a role. His acting prowess is prevalent after his brilliant performance as Mike Hanlon in Stephen King’s It (2017) and It Chapter Two in 2019. The 22-year-old actor is in a more favourable age range for playing Cyborg in Teen Titans.

It will likely be a while before we see who might be on board the cast of the Teen Titans feature film that DC Studios is currently working on, but until then, who do you think should step into each of these roles? We’d love to know your thoughts in the comments below, whether you agree with this list or have better suggestions for who should act in each role.

