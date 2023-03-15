Get the scoop on finding the perfect actor to fill the shoes of Abby in The Last of Us Season 2! This guide covers why Abby is so important, what traits to look for and more.

With Season 1 of HBO’s The Last of Us finally concluded in a gunfight sequence that saw Pedro Pascal’s Joel brutally take out the entire lab of Firefly doctors and soldiers, fans are already discussing Season 2 and one of its most vital characters.

Season 2 will follow the story of The Last of Us Part II and introduce us to Abby, the game’s main antagonist, who goes on a quest for vengeance and seeks out her father’s killer. Abby’s quest and subsequent revenge set the whole game in motion.

Abby can be incredibly ruthless at times, and she is very slow to trust people, especially after her father’s death, but she believes in her cause and what the Fireflies stood for before they were brutally murdered. She is a strong, determined character and a brutal leader who will do what she needs to in order to survive and protect those she cares for.

While many fans hated her at the beginning of The Last of Us Part II, over the course of the game, some grew sympathy for her and might have even started to like her by the end. Picking the perfect actress to play the morally complex character will be an interesting task, and fans have already started making their own suggestions.

1. Shannon Berry

Shannon Berry is definitely one of the most popular in all the discussions surrounding the topic of who would be perfect for playing Abby. This has been further helped by the rumour that she is being eyed to play the role.

When discussing her for the role, fans often bring up Dot Campbell, the lovable but hardened character she portrayed in The Wilds. Dot and Abby have a lot in common. Both love their father, Abby, so much so that she mercilessly kills the man who murdered him. In addition, both have amassed an extensive array of survival skills that help them survive their respective worlds.

Berry is an excellent casting choice for the force of nature that is Abby Anderson in The Last of Us season 2, helped by the fact that she looks a bit like the character.

2. Julia Garner

Julia Garner is among the top contenders of those fans think could ideally take on the role of Abby. She is around the right age and has already proven that she can give a fantastic performance no matter the role she’s in.

She played Ruth in Ozark, a show whose tone is just as dark as The Last of Us, and several other characters that have given her the experience needed to play a character as complex as Abby. However, one of the most emotionally complex roles she’s taken on was in The Assistant.

Abby has to develop from a murderer that audiences hate to a character they can see is flawed and can sympathise with despite everything she’s done. Garner has proven that she has the skills to do it. She may also have the time to place the character as the biopic Madonna, which she was supposed to feature in, but was recently cancelled.

3. Thomasin McKenzie

Thomasin McKenzie has proven that she is a brilliant actress several times. She’s been nominated for many awards and appeared in two Best Picture nominee films: The Power of the Dog and Jojo Rabbit, but it’s more than just her acting that makes her perfect for playing Abby.

She is around the right age to play the character and has had a lot of experience in the horror genre. Part II focuses a bit less on the Infected to create an emotionally complex story about two women at two different points of the same journey, but that doesn’t make them any less terrifying.

McKenzie has yet to play a villainous role, and taking on the persona of Abby in The Last of Us season 2 could be a great challenge for her, as she would not be relying on the experience she has from past characters.

4. Peyton List

While Peyton List is better known for her Disney Channel roles, she has made a name outside of them playing Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai. Tory has proven much more brutal than some of List’s previous characters, and the experience she’s gained while playing her could give List the edge she needs to play Abby.

Not only is List around the right age to play the character, but with Cobra Kai ending with its final season, she will have the time to play Abby. That said, she would be the perfect casting and could definitely pull off a character like Abby in The Last of Us Season 2.

5. Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner has become an incredibly successful actress over the course of her career, appearing in Do Revenge, the X-Men franchise and Game of Thrones. Not only does Turner have the experience to play a character like Abby, but she’s proven that she can handle the emotional complexity of a character who has been through hell and came out stronger.

She’s also the perfect age to play Abby and looks quite like her. Of all the actresses on the list, Turner seems likelier to get cast because of HBO’s pattern of casting actors from previous projects.

Not only when her being cast reunite her with her fellow Game of Thrones actors, but she would do a fantastic job with Abby in The Last of Us season 2, and we would see yet another co-star reunited with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

6. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh has proved time and time again that she can portray anything. Her range is insanely broad, and she seems to act in everything from the heart-warming story of Little Women to the twisted, anxiety-inducing madness of Midsommar. She handles each role with skill and grace and never disappoints, no matter the drama of the set she’s on.

The only thing that might keep her from playing Abby is her height. Abby is an imposing figure who towers over Ellie and has fans fearing for the younger girl’s life every time the two encounter each other. Unfortunately, Pugh is barely taller than Bella Ramsey, standing at 1.62m (5’4”) compared to the younger actress’s 1.55m (5’1”).

Pugh could definitely play the character well. It’s easy to imagine her being cast as Abby in The Last of Us Season 2.

7. Erin Kellyman

Erin Kellyman has made a name for herself in recent years. Not only did she have a small role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but she was the main antagonist in the MCU’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. These roles have proven that she’d make an excellent addition to The Last of Us cast.

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Kellyman played Karli Morgenthau, a young super soldier and the brutal leader of the Flag Smashers. Karli will do whatever she needs to to make sure that her message is heard and her cause is understood, and she doesn’t care if she has to kill innocents or herself to do it.

Kellyman would be an excellent choice to play Abby. Not only is she the right age, but she’s proven that she understands emotionally complex, morally grey characters who are willing to sacrifice everything for the cause they believe in and the people they care for.

However, casting Kellyman as Abby in Season 2 of The Last of Us might prove to be controversial. But that hasn’t stopped the showrunners before.

8. Brie Larson

Brie Larson is one of the older actresses on the List, but that doesn’t make her any less perfect. While the last “strong female character” we saw Larson play was a bit… emotionally constipated, this doesn’t mean that she wouldn’t be able to do an excellent job as Abby.

As Captain Marvel, Larson proved to be an imposing presence, intimidating enough to have Thanos shaking for a moment with a single glare. However, while she might not have much emotional range in Captain Marvel, she proved her skills in films like Room. Not only can she portray the rage needed to play the character, but also Abby’s calm, collected and even happy sides.

Larson does have a slightly slimmer build than Abby, but fans of the actress know not to underestimate her and that she would make an excellent addition to The Last of Us season 2.

9. Evan Rachel Wood

After watching her performance in Westworld, many fans are confident that there is nothing Evan Rachel Wood can’t do. She goes through so much in the four seasons of the show, and it feels like there isn’t an emotion she doesn’t get the chance to portray.

Abby goes through a vast array of emotions throughout The Last of Us Part II. She experiences grief, anger, a lust for vengeance, depression, anguish, betrayal, fear and care within a couple of hours. Wood could probably play Abby better than most of the actresses on the list.

She may not have the build necessary to play the character, but there’s no doubt she wouldn’t give an Emmy-winning performance.

So many brilliant and fantastic actresses could take on the role of Abby in The Last of Us season 2, some of which we might not have seen yet. Based on every other actor in the show, fans can be assured that no matter who HBO picks, they will do a brilliant job as Abby.

After seeing many of the voice actors who were part of the game being featured in the series, there is always the off chance that Laura Bailey could reprise her role as Abby from the games, because she kind of looks like her, but the chances are pretty low.

