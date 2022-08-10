Bollywood movies and DC films have a lot in common, making it much easier to picture which Bollywood actors should join the DC Extended Universe.

When it comes to the art of making films, Bollywood is in a whole other universe when it comes to over-the-top action and catchy musical sequences. Hindi films have this unmistakable energy that sets them apart from all other forms of cinema – which might explain why Bollywood has so many die-hard fans all over the world.

Bollywood’s most renowned actors and actresses – or “heroes,” as they’re sometimes called by fans – are royalty in the entertainment industry. That said, they have been conspicuously absent from some of the most popular mainline superhero flicks from DC and Marvel.

We’ve already taken a look at Tollywood actors we’d like to see in the MCU. And now that the DC Extended Universe is going through a radical transformation, it would be the best time to see which iconic Bollywood actors we’d like to see become the new face of the DCEU movies in the future.

Ileana D’Cruz as Arani Desai (Celsius)

A renowned actress in Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood, Ileana D’Cruz is one of the most talented – and breathtaking – actresses in India’s entertainment industry. Even though she began as a Tollywood talent, since 2012, D’Cruz has been working almost exclusively in Bollywood, where she made her debut in the comedy/drama, Barfi!

A version of Arani Desai, aka Celsius, has already made her debut in the DCEU show Doom Patrol. However, one peculiarity the DCEU has over the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is that there’s room for multiple versions of the same character to coexist in alternate continuities. This is why we believe that D’Cruz might be the best pick to play Celsius in a big-screen adaptation of the Doom Patrol.

Kiara Advani as Aruna Shende

Even though Kiara Advani is a relatively new face in Bollywood, the actress has been making the rounds lately thanks to her outstanding comedic and drama performances. With her work in shows like Netflix’s Lust Stories, Advani has reached a worldwide audience.

Aruna Shende is a character that would be even better received now than it was in 2000 when she made her comic debut. A shapeshifter that took the name of a male god to signify her changing appearance, Aruna’s default form resembles Kiara Advani’s likeness enough to make us believe she would be the perfect choice for the character in a live-action adaptation.

Ananya Panday as Jaina Hudson (White Rabbit)

At just 23 years old, Ananya Panday has taken the world of Bollywood’s teen dramas by storm with her outstanding acting expertise. She’s the daughter of legendary actor Chunky Panday, so it’s no surprise to see that acting comes naturally to her, as she proved in her debut, Student of the Year 2.

There’s been a handful of characters known as the White Rabbit in the DC universe, but we’re focusing on Jaina Hudson as the best one for Ananya to play. She might be young, but that doesn’t mean that this version of the White Rabbit hasn’t been a headache for Batman on a few occasions.

Sara Ali Khan as Kiran Singh (Solstice)

Sara Ali Khan Pataudi comes from a long line of talented actors and notorious individuals – qualities that have cultivated her acting chops over the years. She won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her work in the 2018 romance film, Kedarnath.

One of the most powerful members of the Teen Titans, Solstice has appeared in some of the team’s most daring adventures to date. Solstice’s alter ego, Kiran Singh, bears a notable resemblance to Sara Ali Khan – even though the comics have gone for a more ethereal look for the character as of late.

Ranvir Shorey as Michael Desai (Outsider)

Though he’s better known for his work on comedy, there’s no reason to doubt that Ranvir Shorey might do a great job if he ever joins the DCEU. His work in Jism and Lakshya is proof that Shorey is a versatile performer that dominates any role he’s in – even if that role is that of a rock-skinned villain.

Michael Desai, also known as the Outsider, is one of the most powerful metahumans of the DC multiverse. He turned India into a world power through sheer strength, going as far as defeating alternate versions of Batman and Black Adam by himself.

R. Madhavan as Agni

Ranganathan Madhavan is a very well-known figure in Tamil and Hindi cinema. Not only has he been multiple times in front of the camera, but he’s also a skilled producer, director, and screenwriter. After he took a sabbatical from acting, he returned in full force in 2015 and has been working non-stop in the Bollywood industry ever since.

It would be great to see Madhavan coming to the DCEU to play Agni. One of the lesser-known enemies of the Suicide Squad, Agni’s pyrokinetic powers would be a great match against someone like El Diablo, and would certainly reignite interest in the Suicide Squad once again, especially now that James Gunn has set the team on the right path.

Abhishek Bachchan as Ajeet Singh

When it comes to Bollywood royalty, only a few talents come close to Abhishek Bachchan’s resume. With a career that spans two decades of acting and producing Bollywood films, Abhishek has won some serious notoriety with massive cinema hits like Paa, Dhoom, and Happy New Year, just to name a few.

His experience working in action and thriller films would come in handy to play someone like Ajeet Singh, an Indian commando that’s part of the Stormwatch superhero team. Stormwatch is part of the so-called Wildstorm Universe: a small comic publication that was absorbed by DC beginning with the New 52.

Varun Dhawan as Ravan

Since making his acting debut ten years ago, Varun Dhawan has been in the spotlight of multiple young adult dramas and romantic movies all over Bollywood. That hasn’t stopped him from playing some rather physically demanding roles in action comedies like Dilwale, and some serious roles like the one he plays in 2018’s Sui Dhaaga.

Dhawan would make an awesome version of Ravan. The character began as a minor antagonist for the Suicide Squad, but it has also appeared in some other DC publications over the years, like the Injustice comics and the comic book adaptations of the Arrowverse.

Sidharth Malhotra as Levi Kamei (Swamp Thing)

Malhotra began his career in the entertainment industry as a model but left that behind to pursue acting on a professional level. His first lead role came in 2012, with the teen romantic comedy, Student of the Year.

Levi Kamei is the latest in the long line of “heroes” who have been known as the Swamp Thing. The character made his debut in the comics last year, and with the cancellation of the Swamp Thing DC show, we believe that Sidharth Malhotra would be the perfect pick to play Levi Kamei if they bring this version of the Swamp Thing to the silver screen at some point.

Of all the Bollywood actors on this list fan cast in DC movie roles, this one makes the most sense.

Abhimanyu Singh as Dakkar (Captain Nemo)

Abhimanyu Singh has gained some considerable praise for his work in all branches of Indian cinema, from Bollywood to Bhojwood. Despite his extensive acting career, Singh remains a reserved personality in Bollywood.

One of the biggest disappointments when it comes to comic book adaptations is, without a doubt, 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. The Alan Moore comic book series the movie was based on has a lot more potential than what we got, so it’s high time that we give these gentlemen a second chance. Singh would be perfect for the role of Dakkar, also known as the legendary Captain Nemo – a character that the actor Naseeruddin Shah played in the original film.

Tell us, which other Bollywood actors would be great in DC movie roles?