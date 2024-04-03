Summary:

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has undergone a significant makeover following a disastrous year, with a slowdown in their release schedule.

Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels" marked a low point for the MCU in 2023.

Captain Marvel's future in the MCU is uncertain due to underperforming visuals, pacing, and fan ambiguity towards the character.

In the wake of one of the most disastrous years for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the entire franchise has undergone an intense makeover – including, of course, slowing down on their busy release schedule. While every Marvel movie released in 2023 underperformed, Nia Dacosta’s The Marvels sealed the deal for the MCU’s “annus horribilis.” Since then, Captain Marvel’s future in the MCU has come into question.

A combination of underwhelming visuals, a poorly-paced plot, and a general ambiguity from fans towards Captain Marvel as a character turned The Marvels into one of the lousiest box office flops of the MCU. Now, as we prepare to enter yet another chapter in the history of the MCU, we can’t help but wonder, what will become of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers? Is there still room for Captain Marvel in the MCU’s new, more restrained era?

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Captain Marvel 3 is no longer in the Marvel pipeline. The news comes after the reveal that Marvel will focus on “guaranteed hits” instead of taking risks with more fringe characters like Captain Marvel or Ant-Man. Just one look at their 2024 release slate (which only includes Deadpool & Wolverine) it’s clear the MCU now follows a more “quantity over quality” approach.

Still, this leaves many characters’ fates in the air, including Captain Marvel and the rest of the Marvels. It’s no secret that Captain Marvel has always been a controversial figure for Marvel fans – whether in comics or films. That said, Carol Danvers played a central role in the Infinity Saga, and she remains one of the “OG” characters from the MCU’s glory days.

Despite her achievements, it seems as if Captain Marvel and Brie Larson are out of the MCU for the time being. Reporter and Marvel insider Alex Perez commented on Carol’s fate post The Marvels, highlighting her and Kamala Khan’s new roles in the MCU. According to Perez, Carol and Kamala will now try to decipher the origin of the Quantum Bands. Carol will also try to find a way to bring Monica Rambeau back to her home universe, continuing from the shocking after-credits scene we saw in The Marvels.

Whether that search for answers will be explored in a new film or a Disney+ series remains to be seen. However, considering news outlets like Forbes report that Captain Marvel 3 and Eternals 2 have been virtually cancelled, a streaming series sounds like the most likely outcome for the next Captain Marvel adventure.

On the other hand, Brie Larson has been suspiciously silent regarding her future in the MCU. In an interview with People, Larson opened up about her relationship with the company, mentioning she had “nothing to say” about her future with Marvel. In the same interview, when asked about any future MCU projects, Larson responds, “There is definitely something,” confirming she’s still tied to the franchise.

Without news about a new chapter in any of Marvel’s projects, we’ll have to wait and see where the MCU leads these three characters in the future. Considering Deadpool & Wolverine doesn’t seem like a Phase-defining entry in the MCU, we’ll know what will happen to Carol and the rest of the Marvels after 2025’s Fantastic Four.

