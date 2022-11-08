Bran started out as a very adventurous and curious boy, happily climbing anything and dreaming of the day he would become a knight, but that quickly changed after Jaime Lannister pushed him off a wall and he became paralyzed. While at first, this broke him, when he learns about his powers he slowly returns to himself and gains back some of his previous curiosity, but he seems to change once again, becoming calm and almost completely detached from the world. People have a lot of speculation about the sudden change in King Bran Stark.

Why Did Bran’s Personality Change?

While it could ultimately just be a result of his time with the Three-Eyed Raven and him finally coming into himself as a character, there has been a theory going around that this was not the case. People noticed that the change came very quickly after his encounter with the Night King and a few suggested that Bran Stark had turned evil and was working for the frozen humanoid.

This seemed to be further confirmed for fans when Arya killed the Night King and, instead of being happy about it Bran looks kind of disappointed with the turn of events.

Working for the Night King or Does his Face just Look Like That?

While it is a possibility that Bran’s loyalties changed and Westeros may currently have another tyrant ruling over them, it is more than likely just a case of an ill-timed resting face. Bran had matured and been shown a new way of life while learning to use his powers with the Three-Eyed Raven. This way of life may have led him to have a more stoic outlook on life and therefore, even in a moment of great victory, not particularly inclined to show emotion.

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, the actor who plays the beloved character, has said this about King Bran Stark and the impact his powers have had on him:

“It’s like imagining you have all of space and time in your head. Bran is existing in thousands of plans of existence at any one time. So it’s quite difficult for Bran to have any kind of semblance of personality anymore because he’s really like a giant computer.”

Reddit user fullforce098 seems to have the same sentiment, writing in a post:

“Bran’s head has been overloaded. The Three-Eyed Raven stated quite explicitly that Bran was not ready for this, but due to Bran’s dumb childish move. He now has to take on the history of the world as an unprepared teenager. He has a constant stream of information pouring into his head, and it’s addled him. He isn’t behaving like normal because he isn’t himself right now. He’s discombobulated, spitting out information when something triggers a memory he’s downloaded because that’s all he can think to do.”

Ultimately, while his behaviour is a little uncharacteristic of him, any person who had centuries worth of information flowing through their head would probably change quite a bit. And unless King Bran Stark’s story picks up in the Jon Snow spin-off, it’s all just speculation.

Do you think King Bran Stark was ever working for the Night King?