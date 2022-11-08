Playing a game on a PC versus a console just isn’t the same. It is well known that the precision you can get from using a mouse and keyboard easily trumps that of what you can achieve on a controller, simply because of the double joystick system. Because of that, aim assist is often a feature used in games that are designed for console systems that helps players achieve greater accuracy, allowing them to compete with those playing on a PC, and making cross-platform play easier. But Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a perfect example of what happens when a feature just works a little too well.

Aim Assist Too Assistive

Aim assist in a game is meant to make the difference between mouse and keyboard and controller seem a little fairer, but the aim assist in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II might have accidentally done the opposite. The aim assist in the game is just so damn good that it makes the game feel a little one-sided in the favour of console players.

Players have been sharing clips of the game online where they demonstrate just how much of an impact aim assist has on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II‘s gameplay. The strength and accuracy of the feature are so overpowered that the automatic tracking picks up other players, even through walls. This has of course sparked plenty of discussions about whether some kind of change needs to be made to the feature, and the consensus is an overwhelming yes.

Cries For Help

GamesRadar+ has reported that many players have been complaining about how unbalanced and overpowered the aim assist in the game is, and begging Infinity Ward to nerf the feature to make Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fairer. Reddit users in particular have been voicing their frustrations about the need for change.

“Honestly, aim assist as it is now is just so easy for people who understand it to exploit. They need to dial it back to how it’s supposed to work (slowdown etc. when tracking enemies) so it still helps controller users, but get rid of this automated tracking s**t,” said eaeb4.

One user mentioned automated tracking and how it can track players through walls and obstacles, giving console Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players an x-ray advantage over PC users. “Problem is because it senses players even through walls so if you are behind a wall it already starts to aim onto you and players didn’t even see you yet,” continued XtremeshoX.

Of course, some users have looked to alternate options for eliminating the issue, such as opting not to play with users that would undoubtedly be using this overpowered aim assist, but unfortunately, no such opt-out exists. “Worst part is, as a PC player I can’t even disable crossplay. That’s just wrong,” said Digital-Aura.

Hopefully, Infinity Ward will hear this cry for help before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II becomes unplayable and unenjoyable for PC users, as losing a platform like PC players would be a hefty blow to the game.

Do you agree that this Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II feature needs to be nerfed?