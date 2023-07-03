The Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly surprises its audience by bringing back beloved characters in unexpected ways, ensuring that their stories continue to evolve and captivate fans. Whether through advanced technology, mystical powers, or sheer determination, death is often just a temporary setback for these characters. From Loki’s iconic resurrection in Thor: The Dark World to Gamora’s mind-bending return in Avengers: Endgame, the possibilities are endless. Even characters like Vision and Black Widow, who met their demise in Avengers: Infinity War, found their way back to the big screen. Now, it seems that Marvel is looking to resurrect yet another character who met an unfortunate end in the MCU – Nick Fury’s right-hand woman, agent Maria Hill.

RELATED: Secret Invasion Review

Warning! The following article contains spoilers for Season 1: Episode 1 of Secret Invasion, titled Resurrection.

The Return Of …

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Cobie Smulders could make a possible multiverse return to the MCU in the upcoming film The Marvels. This may surprise fans who thought they had seen the last of Hill in the first episode of Secret Invasion, given that her character was seemingly killed off.

As the aforementioned scene unfolds, Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill find themselves in a high-stakes battle against Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and his formidable mercenary Skrulls. Despite their best efforts, they are unable to prevent the impending terrorist attack. The tension reaches its peak when Gravik, using his shapeshifting abilities, takes on the appearance of Fury himself. In a heart-stopping twist, he delivers a fatal shot to Hill’s stomach, leaving viewers in shock and disbelief.

While Agent Maria Hill’s death took fans aback, Smulders had been aware of her character’s ill fate for quite some time. ” I was told right off the bat when [Marvel Studios co-president] Lou D’Esposito gave me a call to chat about just joining up [on Secret Invasion], and so I’ve known about it for years, which is really funny. It’s nice to finally have it out there,” she told THR, adding: “I’m surprised I didn’t let her slip, so I’ve known for a while.”.

RELATED: Secret Invasion Trailer: 10 Things You Might Have Missed

Fortunately, no one is ever really gone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Characters have a way of finding their way back, whether it’s through flashbacks, alternate timelines, or even resurrection.

Agent Hill’s potential return in The Marvels opens up a realm of possibilities. Perhaps she will be resurrected through advanced technology or mystical means, similar to how other characters like Vision and Loki have been brought back. Alternatively, her return could be explained through the introduction of a multiverse, where different versions of characters exist across various dimensions. This would create an opportunity for the highly trained agent to reappear in a fresh and unexpected way, adding new layers to her character and storyline. Another possibility is that the events of Secret Invasion may take place after The Marvels, as the release order of MCU projects doesn’t always align with their chronological order. This would allow for Maria Hill’s return without disrupting the established timeline and provide an exciting continuation of her story arc. Regardless of how it happens, fans will undoubtedly rejoice at the prospect of seeing this beloved character once again.

The Marvels is set to release on November 10, and you can catch new episodes of Secret Invasion every Wednesday on Disney Plus.

RELATED: Did Marvel Just Spoil Emilia Clarke’s Mystery Role In Secret Invasion?

What do you think of Agent Maria Hill’s return in the upcoming Marvel film?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter, Game Rant, Polygon