Bones and All is an upcoming romantic horror drama created by the acclaimed Luca Guadagnino, the mind behind Suspiria. After a successful world premiere in Venice, this September, the Bones and All is set to arrive in theatres on the 23rd of November 2022.

Originally Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel, Bones and All is a coming-of-age romantic horror story that follows a young woman’s journey across the country in the hopes of finding her father. Of course, it wouldn’t be a horror story without a little bit of a twist. The girl is looking for her father because he is the only one with the answers to a vital question. Why does she struggle with the urge to kill and eat the people she loves?

Adapted from the novel, the movie “will centre around a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trapdoors of Ronald Reagan’s America, but despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness,” according to the film’s synopsis.

Extended trailer

A little over a month before Bones and All’s official release in November, MGM released an extended trailer that gives viewers a deeper dive into the themes of the film. It also offers a much darker and more intense glimpse of what we can expect compared to the original teaser trailer. Not only do we get a deeper peek into the constant inner battle that Maren experiences, refusing to kill and eat innocent people and the relationship between Maren and Lee, but we also get a sneak peek into an encounter the two experience with a much darker and more terrifying group of fellow eaters.

Cast and Credits

Bones and All has a stellar cast going for it, including André Holland (as Frank Yearly), Anna Cobb (as Kayla), Chloë Sevigny (as Janelle Yearly), David Gordon Green (director of Halloween and acting as Brad), Francesca Scorsese, Hannah Barlow, Jake Horowitz, Jessica Harper, Johanna McGinley, Madeleine Hall, Mark Rylance (as Sully), Michael Stuhlbarg (as Jake), Taylor Russell (Maren Yearly), and Timothée Chalamet (as Lee).

As mentioned, Luca Guadagnino is sitting in the director’s seat, but also standing in as a producer, alongside Dave Kajganich (who adapted the screenplay), Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Gabriella Moratti, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Peter Spears, and Theresa Park, while Giovani Corrado and Raffaella Viscardi are standing in as executive producers. The movie is coming out of A Frenzy Film Company and Per Capita Productions.

We don’t often get a story where the cannibals are the protagonists, let alone a story that tries to make them relatable and show their struggles. This super interesting take on horror is coming in November and we can’t wait to check it out.

Are you going to watch Bones and All when it comes out in theatres on November 23rd?