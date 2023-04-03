The trailer for Blue Beetle just released, and DC fans have taken to the internet everywhere. Not only does the trailer look good, but DC will be introducing its first Latino superhero to the world. The film will see breakout star Xolo Maridueña in the leading role of Jaime Reyes. The teenager is also the wielder of the Blue Beetle suit. The trailer looks impressive, with many action-packed sequences and enough comedic relief to go around. In fact, many fans of DCU have been asking a very important question regarding the status of the interconnected universe: will Blue Beetle be the saving grace of the DCU?

The DCU has suffered a significant blow in the last decade, with many coming and going at Warner Bros and DC Studios. As a result, the cinematic universe has seen a drastic decline in quality. Whereas the MCU has made huge waves, gaining massive success from their interconnected universes, DC has ultimately failed in its endeavour to mirror Marvel‘s success. Of course, there has to come a tipping point, and this might be it for both studios. Marvel’s recent films have not been as successful as their prior releases. In comparison, Blue Beetle seems to be a promising instalment to the DCU. So, without further ado, let’s see if Blue Beetle is just what DC Studios and Warner Bros need.

Who is the Blue Beetle (Jaime Reyes)?

Appearing in Infinite Crisis #3, Jaime is the third person to assume the identity of Blue Beetle. Of course, the first was Dan Garret, who appeared in 1939, and then a revamped version of Dan appeared in 1964, drawing his powers from an Egyptian Scarab. Finally, 1966 saw Ted Kord as the second wielder and Jaime Reyes as the third in 2006, expanding the lore we knew about the scarab. Here it was revealed that the scarab was alien in its origin after the device bonds with Reyes and gave him a full armour suit (similar to that seen in the film’s trailer). Reyes is introduced into the Teen Titans and the Justice League shortly after this. This character is also different from other heroes by allowing his close family and friends to know his secret identity as a hero. Whether this will be a plot maintained in the film is yet to be seen, but if the trailer is anything to go by, then everyone is in on Jaime’s secret.

How Will Blue Beetle Save the DCU?

Judging from the trailer, the film is very reminiscent of Marvel’s Ant-Man (2015). The film carries a heavy tone of comedy, some of which surround the suit the character is wearing. Furthermore, a superhero film that is humorous overall makes for a more significant emotional impact when more serious moments happen in the narrative. And although this film is set in the extended universe, it seems to have great potential to deliver something new to the current state of the DCU. Unfortunately, it may be a while before we see Blue Beetle teaming up with the Justice League or Teen Titans, but hopefully, the film stays true to the character’s comic book origins (for the most part). Already, the costume design for the character is incredible, matching the comic book version perfectly.

Introducing younger heroes to the DCU may also mean that James Gunn’s soft reboot could see the next generation of DC heroes. This would include characters such as Damian Wayne, Jon Kent, Robin, Wonder Girl, Impulse and Teen Lantern. Despite many DC fans wanting to see the original heroes suiting up to fight crime, with the number of changes being made to the DCU, perhaps it’s time to move further down the timeline in the comics.

TL;DR The Blue Beetle trailer just dropped, with a release date set for August 2023, and DC fans are excited.

As DC’s first Latino superhero, many believe the new instalment to the DCU could save it.

And this is true, as introducing a new, younger hero might mean the DCU timeline will move forward, perhaps setting fans up for the Young Justice League to make their on-screen debut.

Would you like to see the Young Justice League in the near future?