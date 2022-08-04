Bloomberg reported that two major mobile game projects based on World of Warcraft have been cancelled.

Blizzard’s World of Warcraft came out in 2004 and is still going strong, with fresh expansions every year and many famous players who are counted amongst their fan base, such as Henry Cavill.

Activision Blizzard Inc and NetEase Inc started working together in 2008 with 2009 marking the year that NetEase became the game’s Chinese distributor.

One of the most widely recognized Mass Multiplayer Online Role Playing Games (MMORPG) in the world, World of Warcraft is a fantasy role-playing game where players can make characters and live their lives in the beautiful and ever-expanding world of Azeroth. WoW’s latest expansion, Dragonflight is set for release later this year.

Cancellation of Mobile Projects

According to Bloomberg, Blizzard had a World of Warcraft mobile game in the works for three years. Neptune was meant to be a mobile spinoff of the PC version of the game, even set in a completely different period. The mobile game was being made in collaboration with NetEase but was prematurely cancelled due to conflict about the financial terms of the game, halting the project.

Bloomberg reported that another World of Warcraft mobile game project was also cancelled, an augmented-reality game similar to Pokémon Go that was codenamed Orbis, which had been in development for even longer than the spinoff, at four years.

Mobile Projects Still In The Works

The cancellation of the mobile games comes at an interesting time as Blizzard is actively making a concerted push into the mobile game market, with Diablo Immortal and Warcraft Arclight Rumble, games that are being developed specifically for mobile platforms.

June saw the release of Diablo Immortal which has seen marginal success despite its questionable monetization model. Diablo Immortal was also co-developed with NetEase’s help.

May saw the announcement of Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a free-to-play action strategy mobile game that brings the heroes of Azeroth together in a tower defence strategy game. The game is intended to be a traditional Warcraft strategy game with a cutesy, Hearthstone-looking tower defence twist. Players will have the option of playing either Player versus Environment (PvE) or Player versus Player (PvP) and will need to earn gold to deploy minions and beat objectives. Players choose one of the five types of leaders taken from Warcraft lore to command their troops and bring them to victory.

Blizzard’s Relationship With NetEase

NetEase and Blizzard have a very lucrative relationship, as NetEase publishes Blizzard games like Hearthstone and World of Warcraft in China, co-develops many of their mobile games, and are stakeholders in Blizzard’s Overwatch League, sponsoring the current world champions, the Shanghai Dragons. The relationship between the companies affords Blizzard a valuable window into the world’s largest mobile market and would be sorely missed if anything were to happen between them.

Activision Blizzard and NetEase’s decision to scrap the mobile game raises serious questions about the longevity of their business relationship. When the project was scrapped, around 100 developers lost their jobs at the company as only some were offered internal transfers. The decision to scrap the project came when the companies disagreed over the terms and called a halt to a project that had until then been kept completely under wraps.

