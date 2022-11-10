I once read somewhere that a film director’s number one job is to make people feel. The interesting thing with that, though, is that even a poorly made film can make you feel something – angry that you wasted two hours of your life and/or some of your hard-earned cash. Still, the essence of the statement is spot-on: great directors have, among other things, a deep understanding of people and emotions, coupling that with an ability to use the many tools available in film – story, performance, music, colour, light and much more – to harness and even manipulate our emotions within the worlds they have built. I’m happy to say that, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster, Black Panther, Ryan Coogler continues to carve his name into history as one of the great movie directors of our time.

After the untimely and sudden death of King T’Challa from an unexplained, short illness, the Queen Mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and other leaders of the kingdom of Wakanda must do all in their power to defend their nation from opportunistic forces (read: America and other Western powers), while dealing with a new threat from the powerful subaquatic nation of Tālocān, ruled by Namor.

Fans of the original film have waited anxiously to see what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would shape up to be, particularly in light of the tragic passing of the beloved and well-respected talent that was Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther. This review isn’t about making comparisons to the 2018 film, because Wakanda Forever is just a different film. It’s one of those unique creative expressions that manages to be its own thing while being a faithful part of a world that already existed. It’s clear Coogler crafted it that way on purpose, to be a respectful celebration of Boseman’s Black Panther but also a firm statement that life goes on, and that there are new adventures – and heroes – waiting to be discovered in this franchise.

Reviewing is a tricky business, especially when giving your views about something on which the spotlight shines so bright. Here’s how I sum it up: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is no letdown; it’s bigger on a number of levels but doesn’t put any pressure on itself to be better. In terms of story, it is a complete film. Most of our favourite characters, except the fallen king, are present, portrayed by brilliant actors old and new, who deliver the action, drama, humour, and satisfaction we want.

The characters we loved most have been given more screentime to entertain us even more. Wardrobe and production design are levelled up, especially now with the introduction of a new nation, the Tālocān, providing us with a rich, layered visual experience. As in the first film, the music score is everything, continuing to celebrate everything we love and revere about Black music from Africa and the Diaspora. Wakandans double down on their biting jabs at the Western world and “the colonizer” (embodied by Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross). Those who liked that in the first film will like it more in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, those who squirmed will squirm even more.

The best way to end this write-up is to highlight what I enjoyed most in yet another of Ryan Coogler’s films – the characters. Developing three-dimensional characters in film is a skill, and this director proves again that he takes this seriously. So often, we see films where villains are nothing but villainous. In real life, nobody is all bad or, for that matter, all good.

One of the most powerful scenes for me in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is between Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta). It’s a tender, empathetic and warm scene between two powerful figures from hugely powerful nations. Setting aside that warmth, but still communicating respectfully, they make it clear that war is inevitable if the other side doesn’t meet certain demands. Without us realizing it, the scene has turned. To me, this is masterful filmmaking on display, and one of the many reasons why you should see Wakanda Forever.

It was worth waiting for.