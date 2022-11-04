With the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release sneaking closer every day, the cast, including Alex Livinalli, Danai Guriro, Kevin Feige (producer), Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Mabel Cadena, Nate Moore (producer), Ryan Coogler (director) and Tenoch Huerta Mejia, got together for a press junket on the 28th of October to talk about some of the finer themes of the upcoming Black Panther sequel. With some great questions, the cast and producers shared some amazing snippets of the coming movie, and how their characters helped them deal with their own grief.

RELATED: Black Superheroes: The 17 Greatest Of All Time

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

After the passing of Chadwick Boseman, there were a lot of questions about how they would move forward with the sequel in a respectful way that told the story of not only the loss of the amazing actor, but also not wanting to recast the character of T’Challa, and having his death coincide with his actor’s. Because of that, Wakanda Forever is an ode to both actor and character, as well as a story about the actors as a family, and the characters as a community dealing with the loss of an incredible leader.

Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, producers of the film, were asked how they processed bringing the next instalment to life after the passing of such an important character, and how the focus shifted as they were going about it. Feige, president of most creative efforts at Marvel Studios, shares that it really got difficult after the shock of his passing. “In my memory of it, it was, the shock turned into, well, you know, what do we do? What should we do? Should we do anything? And I think relatively soon, it was determined that this amazing ensemble of characters and this world that had been created onscreen needed to continue. Ryan pours everything and all of himself into everything he does and had been working for almost a year on a version of the movie with T’Challa in it. And was finding and pouring his life experience from making the first movie into that. And then when we lost Chad, all of that, obviously, was then poured into this movie, as well.”

Nate Moore also spoke about the creative process saying, “As storytellers, you just wanna be as honest as possible with what the characters would experience in the film after they experience the loss of T’challa. And that is not just grief, to your point. It’s also sometimes joy, sometimes humour. It is all of the emotions anyone feels with any profound loss.”

RELATED: Black Panther 2: Is Shuri The New Black Panther In Wakanda Forever?

Amazing Collaborations

Director Ryan Coogler has been proudly sharing left right and centre about the collaborations and the best parts about the collaborations that brought the movie to life. This includes bringing the cast from the first film back for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as bringing in new talent when possible. For Ryan, it felt like reuniting a family after the pandemic and the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. “It was great. And I think that’s one of the great things when you get to do a series of films, is that you get to have these mini-reunions, you know? And it was, you know, four years had passed. And it was just great to see everybody again and to catch up and to see how everybody had grown.”

“We were also coming off of a pandemic. You know, we actually started the film, like, right smack in the middle of it. And, you know, I think everybody experienced a sense of loneliness, you know, during the years that followed, you know, that crisis. It was just great to see some of these folks and give ‘em a big giant hug again. So we were able to build that sense of community and we were able to welcome new members, you know, with the actors that portrayed Namor and Talokanal.”

Let’s not forget that Coogler somehow got Rihanna to go back into the studio to make her solo album for the film. Ryan, as humble as always, refused to take sole credit for the monumental achievement. “I think that we have an incredible composer, Ludwig Goransson, who’s also a music producer, who’s got a great reputation. You know, made This is America with Childish Gambino, so I think Ludwig was a major factor, Big thanks to Jay brown at Roc Nation and Jay-X, who’s a friend, who helped make the connection.”

“We were looking for a great artist who could tell the story of the film, embraces the themes of the film and present them to the audience in a different packaging. You know, that’s what Kendrick did for us so beautifully with the first film. It made sense that it would be a woman, it made sense that it could be someone who could speak to, not necessarily the words, but the feeling of motherhood because that’s a major theme in this film. And I think it timed up, that she was in that kinda space of her life.”

RELATED: Ryan Coogler’s Greatest Regret From Black Panther

Powerful Women of Wakanda

There is no denying that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes a very female focus on the cast of the first movie, as well as incorporates new strong female characters. Fans wanted to know from the producers what was the guide to the decision to put the women of Wakanda in the front and centre of the film. Nate Moore’s answer was surprising, sharing that it wasn’t so much a strict decision about pulling one gender forward or back, but rather telling an organic story, the story that needed to be told. “It was just the right story to tell. I mean, these were the characters who were most affected by T’Challa’s passing and so we focused on the people who were appropriate, you know.”

“I think it’s not about pushing women forward or holding men back, it’s about telling a story that is organic. And I think sometimes maybe from the outside, there’s a thought that there are agendas at play. It’s just telling good stories, you know. And again, we are blessed with an amazing cast who breathes life into these characters and makes you wanna see what’s happening with Shuri or what’s happening with Okoye or what’s happening with Lupita or what’s happening with Ramonda. To not highlight them would’ve been a disservice to the story. And so I think the movie’s better for it because if we would’ve had to wedge some new male characters just to have that voice, that would’ve seemed sort of more performative than just telling the story we told.”

RELATED: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Is Shuri Really The Best Choice?

Shuri’s Incredible Journey

Letitia Wright played Shuri in the first Black Panther film and reprised her role for the sequel. When asked about the character arc that her character has been through, and how she can see her anger and grief in both her enemies and the people around her, she shared, “we all take so much different turns. And Shuri does, too. We meet her in the first film and she is that ray of sunshine. She’s so clothed and protected in royalty and love. And proud of her big brother taking the step, following on his father’s legacy. And she just wants to create. And I love Shuri in the first one because there was no limit to her, as well.”

“Her family encouraged her to be a genius and to be faithfully and wonderfully made. So, we follow on from that. What does that look like, when your heart is broken? And I think it was just Ryan’s guidance on how do we create a full arc of this human being?”

“I think the way it was written and the delicacy, the gentleness of how we approached it. We always spoke, and we always communicated, every step of the way. And we were able to bring something that felt real, that felt truthful. And I was able to really give my heart to it and give Shuri a full arc. And hopefully, people can really resonate with that and find some healing, you know, alongside us, with it.”

RELATED: Black Panther’s Shuri Is Officially A Disney Princess

The Dynamic Between Shuri and Riri

Of the new cast, Riri Williams aka Ironheart is introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and is a genius just like Shuri. People have been talking about the similarities between the young princess and the young hero, and are wondering what the dynamic was like between Letitia and Dominique on set. “It was so much fun,” “She is incredible. Riri is so much fun and I just love the fact that we get a beautiful opportunity to see another black, young girl just be a genius and just be at school doing her thing and inspiring so many. That was a cool connection. So many cool scenes between myself, Dominique and Okoye. Some of my most favourite scenes.”

Lupita’s Journey Portraying Nakia’s Serenity

When Lupita first found out that Nakia was very calm in dealing with her loss, she didn’t know how to deal with it. “I felt raw and, you know, wanted to express it. And Nakia, though, she is an example of someone who – she’s just a little further along in terms of her processing. It’s not like she has it all figured out, but in the first film, Ryan described her as T’Challa’s oasis. And that really, really resonated with me. And so when I was reading this script and thinking about where she is, I realized that what she was once to T’Challa, she now has the opportunity to offer Shuri. And it made a lot of sense in terms of the structure and architecture of the story.”

“When we’re talking about the exploration of grief, it’s really grounding to have someone who is, I want to say, befriending of the change for the people in the story, but also an audience. It allows an audience to know that it’s okay, you know. It’s okay. Playing her was very therapeutic for me. You know, because it had me – I had to look beyond my frustrations with losing Chadwick and learn from her. Yeah, learn from that wisdom that she seems to possess. Yeah, and for that, I’m really grateful to you, Ryan.”

RELATED: Black Panther Fans Are Asking For A Wakanda TV Show

Okoye’s Anger and Vulnerability

Danai Guriro plays Okoye in both the original and the sequel, and she processes her anger and loss in a much more aggressive way. “I’m very thankful for the idea that these characters get to explore so many facets of their humanness. You know, and I think that that is something that is crucial, honestly, with a platform this unprecedented, is that we see all these, you know, a kaleidoscope of their humanness and the world gets to see that. Because it isn’t very common, you know, we don’t get to see them do that much. So yeah, it was, you know, I think in direct contrast with what Lupita was going through. I felt quite displaced, you know, in the process. And I think that was connected to what my character was experiencing. And you know, and that was connected also to a little experience of, you know, the loss of our brother.”

“It’s so hard. But yeah, I will say one of the key things was the displacement that I felt from her, and I felt with myself. And you know, so I had to anchor myself through comrades around me to walk through it.”

RELATED: As Expected, There Are Idiots Who Find The Black Panther Trailer Racist

Villains Against MCU’s Favourite Country, Wakanda

Tenoch Huerta Mejia brought the scare factor to the movie as Namor, which is a difficult thing to do when coming into a franchise that is so loved by its fans. Mejia took the opportunity to be an antagonist in a great way, relying on Ryan Coogler’s magnificent writing to emphasise the human aspect. “It is tricky when you have a character like this because you are the antagonist. You gonna destroy something that is [viable?], not just in the story, but the people, you know? The people outside. A lot of people feel identification with Wakanda, and I include myself in Wakanda, and the narrative and representation and everything. So, now I have to play the bad guy who destroys, or tries to destroy that legacy.”

“Why the people choose different reactions in front of the grief or [menace?], or whatever, you know, the threats of the life. And that’s beautiful because it’s human. So, we have these two characters, taking different decisions with the grief and the threat.”

This movie is so much more than a superhero tale, but is an ode to dealing with the struggle of the human condition, for the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and their characters. Maybe take some tissues with you when you go to watch the Marvel film when it releases on the 11th of November, 2022.