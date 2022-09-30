Director Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been one of the most anticipated Marvel movies in the MCU since it was first announced. It’s going to be a bittersweet watch for everyone as we say our final goodbye’s to T’Challa and the man who brought him to life, Chadwick Boseman, but we also say hello to the new characters Marvel is introducing to the big screen in Black Panther 2.

The Story In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

After the events of Black Panther, King T’Challa made the decision to stop hiding Wakanda from the world and reveal the truth: they are thriving, technologically advanced people. What he may not have anticipated was that by revealing Wakanda he may also have accidentally revealed an ancient underwater civilization of Mayan origin known as Talocan.

While the kingdom of Wakanda is busy grieving the loss of their king they get an unexpected visitor. The ruler of Talocon, Namor the Sub-Mariner (making his MCU debut).

Besides a couple of comments from the actor responsible for bringing Namor to life (Tenoch Huerta), there has been no news from anyone else working on the film about what is going to happen in the larger plot. We don’t even know who is going to be donning the mantle of the Black Panther, but there have been plenty of guesses. The most popular, and most likely, option has been T’Challa’s sister Shuri, who takes up the mantle in the comics.

But who is Namor the Sub-Mariner and why is he attacking Wakanda?

In the comics, Namor is an anti-hero (sometimes a friend and sometimes an enemy to service dwellers), the ruler of Atlantis born to a human father and an Atlantean Princess. His allegiance will forever be to his people and their safety, so when that safety is threatened, he reacts accordingly.

While his origin in the new film will be changing slightly, there are a few key aspects to his character that Marvel kept. The first, and what has been commented on by Tenoch Huerta, are his morals and loyalties. His kingdom and people come first, so it would make sense that he would attack the kingdom of the person that exposed the existence of Talocon to the world, no matter how accidental it might have been. The second, and the thing that fans have been most excited about, is that he is considered to be Marvel’s first mutant (in the comics).

Marvel’s Black Panther 2 will be helmed by Ryan Coogler, with a script by Joe Robert Cole and Coogler.

Namor is the Perfect Antagonist For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The introduction of Namor the Sub-Mariner (played by Tenoch Huerta) as the antagonist in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a brilliant choice by Marvel. Ryan Coogler stated in an interview that Namor is a “dream antagonist” and the absolute perfect bad guy to bring on after the loss of T’Challa.

Why is Namor the Perfect Bad Guy

With the loss of their king so fresh in the Wakandans’ minds, there could not be a better moment for another kingdom to take advantage of the weakness and attack. Namor and T’Challa are similar in so many ways. They are both rulers of very powerful, secret kingdoms (or, formerly secret in Wakanda’s case) and both will do whatever they must to keep their people safe.

When we first met T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War, we saw a character consumed with anger and ready to kill the man he thought was responsible for killing his father. Once he recognised his mistake and rid himself of his anger he became a character that many fans would look up to.

When we meet Namor, he is going to be coming in swinging, probably looking for someone to punish for jeopardising the safety of his kingdom. It’s almost poetic that the two characters will have such similar introductions. The real question will be, is Namor going to be able to look past his anger?

Who is Going to Deal with Namor?

Unfortunately, due to Chadwick Boseman’s passing back in 2020, T’Challa will no longer be in Black Panther 2. This means that fans will not be able to see the two kings clash the way they did in the comics. Instead, we will get to watch as Namor heads on a collision course for the surface world and the people of Wakanda will have to deal with the consequences of the attack.

With Namor’s background as a mutant and his extensive selections of powers (super-strength, -speed and -stamina, the ability to survive underwater and flight – made possible by the vestigial “wings” that he has on both ankles) it doesn’t seem likely that he will be easily defeated.

Those who were closest to T’Challa (Nakia (a War Dog and the love interest of T’Challa played by Lupita Nyong’o), Princess Shuri (T’Challa’s sister played by Letitia Wright), M’Baku (the leader of the Jabari clan and eventual friend of T’Challa played by Winston Duke), Okoye (the leader of the Dora Milaje played by Danai Gurira), Queen Ramonda (T’Challa’s mother played by Angela Bassett), the Dora Milaje (of which will include Florence Kasumba) and Everett Ross (a CIA operative and one of the first outsiders to see the true Wakanda played by Martin Freeman)) will have to band together against him.

As much fun as it will be to see them all working together as a team someone, probably Shuri, will have to take on the mantle of the Black Panther and face Namor head-on.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer – 5 Easter Eggs You Missed

The first teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in July 2022 and the internet is already full of theories, ideas and rumours as eagle-eyed fans spotted Easter eggs.

Black Panther, which is based on one of the most popular black superheroes, took the world by storm in 2018, making a total of US$1.3 billion worldwide and scoring a 96% Critics Rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Since the movie’s events, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next bit of news about what will happen in or to the technologically advanced city in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That day finally came as a teaser trailer was released during the Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, finally giving fans some much-needed closure.

Did you spot these Easter eggs in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer?

1. The Death of King T’Challa

Since Black Panther’s lead actor Chadwick Boseman’s passing in 2020, fans have wondered how the sequel would move forward without him in such a memorable role.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser trailer confirmed that his character, King T’Challa, has passed. His sister, portrayed by Letitia Wright, and Mother Queen Ramonda, portrayed by Angela Basset, can be seen walking side-by-side along with a dancing procession of people all wearing white. Shuri can be seen carrying her brother’s suit’s helmet. A large mural of Boseman’s character can also be seen later in the trailer.

In some cultures, such as Ethiopian and some Buddhist cultures, white is the colour of mourning, indicating that they are walking to King T’Challa’s funeral. The logline for Black Panther 2 confirms this, stating that Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku (portrayed by Winston Duke), Okoye (portrayed by Dania Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (an elite military force) “fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.”

2. Pre-Avengers: Endgame Flashback

In the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Queen Ramonda addresses her nation saying, “I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone.” It is believed that this moment is a flashback that took place after Thanos (portrayed by Josh Brolin) snapped his fingers using the infinity gauntlet and wiped-out half of all life in Avengers: Infinity War.

Shuri was amongst those who were erased from existence but was resurrected when Tony Stark/Iron Man managed to reverse the snap in Avengers: Endgame.

3. Birth of a New Warrior

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer also features a few short moments of a heavily pregnant woman underwater with another person shortly before she gives birth, and we see the new baby floating in the water – umbilical cord and all. This scene depicts the birth of Namor the Sub-mariner, a character in the comics that is the mutant son of a human man and an Atlantean princess but seems to have Aztec origins in the movie but far be it for us mere mortals to question Marvel Studios.

Namor is set to be portrayed by Tenoch Huerta and it is yet unknown how he will fit into the Wakandan story.

4. Ironheart

Dominique Thorne is shown in the trailer making her debut in the MCU by building her suit, in a classic tribute to Iron Man himself like how he built his first suit in his first standalone movie in 2008. Ironheart is a relatively new character, having been created in 2016 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and illustrator Mike Deodato.

Aside from appearing in Black Panther 2, Ironheart will also be getting her own series on Disney+ in 2023.

5. The Next Black Panther

All hope is not lost for the character of Black Panther, as someone else takes up the mantle in the Wakanda Forever trailer in its concluding shot. A person, concealed from the waist up, can be seen wearing a black and gold suit and unsheathing their claws. There is plenty of speculation about who the next Black Panther will be, but with the movie being released in November this year, there isn’t too long of a wait left before all will be revealed.

Black Panther 2 Mystery Role For UFC Champion Kamaru Usman

MMA Fighting has reported that UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has joined the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a mystery role.

During the UFC 277 weigh-in show it was reported by MMA Fighting that the Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier let slip that Kamaru Usman is set to be involved in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe addition, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While the confirmation of his involvement didn’t come from his mouth, it also hasn’t been disclosed by Marvel Studios which role he might be playing in the movie.

While the identity of the next Black Panther is still a mystery and there are many theories about who will wear the mask next, between Shuri, Queen Ramonda, M’Baku, and even a resurrected Killmonger (portrayed by Michael B. Jordan), it is probably a good guess that Kamaru Usman won’t be playing King T’Challa (as many have suggested).

The sequel is set to be a heartfelt tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who played King T’Challa aka Black Panther across four MCU films before passing on. In the official trailer released at the Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they had not decided to recast his role, but that T’Challa is now dead in the MCU.

While no one will be allowed to step into his role, someone will be needed to step into the catsuit and take up the mantle.

Is This How Marvel Will Replace Black Panther In The MCU?

Many fans have been questioning whether Marvel will replace Black Panther in the MCU or continue to use his likeness with the help of CGI. Thankfully, Kevin Feige announced that the studio won’t be recasting the T’Challa role. But what does that mean for the future of the Black Panther character? Who will be Wakanda’s hero moving forward?

While Erik “Killmonger” Stevens would certainly make an interesting choice, many fans have theorised that Shuri (played by Letitia Wright), T’Challa’s sister, would become queen in his absence. This means that the African princess will most likely also become the new Black Panther.

The description for a female Black Panther character in the new Marvel Contest Of Champion game might hint at just that. But Shuri might not be the only Black Panther:

Since the first BLACK PANTHER, the mantle has been passed down from singular monarch to singular monarch. The Black Panther was the ruler of Wakanda, protected by their elite guard; THE DORA MILAJE. Since the tragic fall of KING T’CHALLA at the hands of THE MAESTRO, and the banishing of Wakanda’s lands, the new Queen, Shuri, has done away with such anachronistic practices. The mantle of Black Panther is no longer the privilege of royalty; it is the right of any WAKANDAN. The Dora Milaje have now become The Black Panthers – elite huntresses empowered by the HEART-SHAPED HERB and a wide array of traditional and futuristic suits, all powered by the Vibranium on which Wakanda sits.

It is very common practice for Marvel to prepare audiences for changes to the MCU via comic books or games prior to the cinematic live-action releases. Is this the direction Marvel will take moving forward? Will there be more than just one Black Panther? Will Marvel replace Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman with multiple actors playing various versions of the iconic superhero? How many new Black Panther heroes will there be in the next chapter?

New images of various Black Panther designs have also appeared in the Marvel Contest Of Champion game. They give us a better look at some of the possibilities.

Reports suggest that Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger will return for Black Panther 2. How or what his part is in changing the kingdom moving forward remains to be seen. Perhaps, just perhaps, it’s his influence on Shuri that eventually leads to her changing the law.

The idea of having multiple Black Panthers is an interesting one. We might see different characters with different tech and abilities moving forward. But while that seems exciting, it would also need to be controlled somehow. What made Boseman’s T’Challa stand out and resonate with fans was the fact that he was a hero many fans could relate to and route for. That would be far more difficult if there were more than five characters carrying the name and the mantle.

Of course, all of this is just a wild theory at the moment. We’ll have to wait until 11 November 2022 to see how Black Panther 2 actually plays out.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Danny Sapani and Martin Freeman are all reprising their roles in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Shuri, Nakia, M’Baku, Okoye, Ramonda, M’Kathu, and CIA agent Everett Ross.

The new cast in Black Panther 2 includes Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Richard Schiff, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, María Mercedes Coroy as Princess Fen, Mabel Cadena as Namora, and Alex Livinalli as Attuma.

Tell us, are you looking forward to Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?