Black Myth: Wukong is an upcoming action RPG based on traditional folklore and classical Chinese literature. The development company, Game Science, has made something beautiful and incredibly ambitious considering this is its first large-scale project since its inception in 2014.

The Hangzhou and Shenzhen-based developers have regularly released pre-alpha gameplay footage to attract new developers to the company, and update fans on the progress of the game.

Inspiration

The game is based on Journey to the West, one of “the four masterpieces” of classical Chinese literature, and focuses on the Monkey King, Wukong.

While not much is known about the story of Black Myth: Wukong, as far as the Monkey King’s abilities go, it appears that the development company is respectfully paying homage to the classic. In the book he can use many abilities in his pursuit of immortality such as Shapeshifting into different people, animals and even objects, cloning himself or various forms of himself, cloud somersaulting, incredible leaping ability, incredible speed and strength, weather and element manipulation, spells to control gods and spirits, various forms of armed and unarmed martial arts combat, and a special breathing method that grants him immortality.

While not all of these mechanics are portrayed in the Black Myth: Wukong gameplay trailer, many are, indicating the developers’ attention to detail and their respect for the lore of the legend they are making a game about.

New Gameplay Trailer

A brand-new Black Myth: Wukong trailer was just posted on the 20th of August, 2022, giving us an 8-minute showcase of new gameplay footage. The footage has been “recorded directly from a pre-alpha game build” and already looks amazing, so it’s only uphill from here.

The footage starts with Wukong transformed into a giant cicada, which was introduced in an earlier gameplay trailer as his stealth mechanic. After encountering a large enemy, he enters combat and is blasted by wind, rock, and brute force. We know that the game’s combat is very souls-like, and it is showcased here with the way he uses his weapon, the dodging, and the rolling. As combat continues to intensify, we see Wukong’s ability to make duplicates of himself to distract the enemy while he retreats into the forest.

The environment in Black Myth: Wukong is beautiful, and interactive as players can collect resources like plants and mushrooms as well as light incense at shrines, in what could be a save mechanic, but it is unclear. While harvesting plants it is possible to disturb monsters in the forest, and Wukong does being attacked by a monster disguised as a plant. Now we get to see some more combat tactics such as escaping the enemy’s area of effect attack by climbing and elongating his staff before using it to land a heavy attack on his enemy, defeating it. After fighting this enemy, Wukong appears to add it to a journal of some sort, possibly so that he can transform into it later in the game.

Exploring further into the forest, Wukong finds a temple entrance hidden behind a waterfall and uses the ability to manipulate the elements to reveal it, entering into a boss fight. There are many interesting mechanics to the game’s combat, like spells to temporarily stun the boss to get close enough to attack, and turning into other creatures during combat. The mechanics seem well thought out, and the visuals are stunning cinematics, despite the game still being in its pre-alpha phase, is indicative of a beautiful game on the horizon.

Black Myth: Wukong so far is absolutely beautiful, has majestic battles with epic bosses, and is an ambitious project. While the game doesn’t have an official release date at present, the website has playfully said that it “shouldn’t take 500 years” so hopefully we will see it soon, but fans are willing to wait for what looks to be a visual masterpiece so far.

