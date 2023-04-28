Black Mirror is an anthology series originally released in 2011. The show has 22 episodes, including the 2014 special, exploring different genres. The TV series is based on The Twilight Zone, and most episodes are set in near-future dystopian worlds with sci-fi technology, which is used to comment on social issues. After nearly four years, the dark and twisted Black Mirror is finally returning to Netflix in June with an unpredictable season 6. Audiences and the show’s creator, Charlie Brooker, are excited to see what the upcoming season has in store for them.

What is Black Mirror About, and Who is Involved?

The description for the trailer of season 6 reads as follows, “You’ve been wondering. You’ve been waiting. You’ve been warned. The sixth season of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror is BACK. The most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected season yet is arriving in June on NETFLIX.”

The trailer flips through shots from the future, the past and what looks like could be the present, introducing different characters and bits of old and new technology. The trailer features one death, where one of the characters smashes another’s head through a glass display cast and hints at another as someone walks away from the camera holding tightly onto a hammer.

There’s zero rhyme or reason as the trailer goes from suspenseful, with flickers of a twisted smiling logo appearing on screen or windows, to intensely chaotic as the music picks up and twisted laughter echoes through each scene.

Several actors will star in Season six, including Ben Barnes, Zazie Beets, Samuel Blenkin, Michael Cera, Rory Culkin, Rob Delaney, Monica Dolan, Paapa Essiedu, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Myha’la Herrold, Kate Mara, Annie Murphy, Himesh Patel, Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek Pinault, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, David Shields, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan.

What Charlie Brooker Had to Say About Season 6

While discussing season 6 with Netflix’s Tudum, Charlie Brooker, the creator, executive producer and writer of the show, said he surprised himself:

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people – and myself – or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined and can keep reinventing itself.”

“Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect. Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through – but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

Charlie Brooker is proud of the story he’s created and even more so of the cast and directors bringing it to life, describing them as “so talented they frankly have no right to exist”, “disgustingly skillful” and “smart”.

