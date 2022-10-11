Described as the biggest superhero event of the year and the film that’s about to change the DCEU forever, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam has fans across the globe excited and waiting in anticipation. Here’s your chance to win a truly AMAZING Black Adam hamper.

What is Black Adam About?

Nearly 5 000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Based on Black Adam (characters) by DC.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

Watch the trailer below.

When does it open in cinemas?

Black Adam starts Friday the 21st of October, 2022. Ticket sales are now open.

What is in the hamper?

The Black Adam hamper is worth R1200 each and contains a Projector Torch Keyring, Full Wrap Pen, Socks, 600ml colour changing bottle, Tote Bag, Cap, Pop Socket, Light Up Notebook, Mini Powerbank, Adult T-shirt, and an Adult Hoodie. The images below are for reference only (the final product may vary).

To stand a chance of winning the branded Black Adam hamper:

Please share the post on social media (Facebook, Instagram or Twitter), tag us, and let us know if you’ve entered in the comments section below.

The competition closes on 4 November 2022. Winners will be contacted via email on this date. Please use a working email address.

The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash.