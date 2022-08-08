Before it was reshot, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, the “golden child” of DC projects currently, had a terrible score on its test screening that was the same as Batgirl.

Black Adam scored a very low 60% audience approval in its test screening, which is apparently the exact same score as the now cancelled Batgirl.

Of course, fans are wondering why Black Adam has been spared the axe, and Batgirl wasn’t.

Why Batgirl And Not Black Adam?

Leslie Grace as Batgirl and Michael Keaton as Batman

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, Batgirl was cancelled due to the low rating it scored during its test screening, scoring a 60%. The movie was originally planned exclusively for release on HBO Max and was also considered a low-budget film. It was later revealed that when the movie was test screened, it still had incomplete VFX work and a temporary score, and still managed to test in the 60s.

It isn’t uncommon for movies in their initial cut to score lower than they do when they are complete, perfect examples exist in movies that test low and then become one of the top-grossing movies in their genres.

Alternatively, Black Adam is, according to WBD, a big-budget film, and the production budget for the film had already crossed US$185-200 million, notwithstanding the reshoots that were decided upon to improve the test screening score as opposed to dropping the project as they had for many others.

It’s possibly due to the bigger loss that they would have made that WBD decided to keep Black Adam, whereas Batgirl was a low-budget film that they could cut their losses if they wished.

Coming In October

Black Adam first appeared in comics in the 1940s and has been established as an anti-hero since, usually the archenemy of Shazam.

The synopsis for the Black Adam movie reads:

Nearly 5000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods – and imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film is based on a screenplay brought to us by the creative minds of Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haires and Sohrab Noshirvani, and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the Spanish director who brought us The Shallows.

The movie features a star-studded cast, including Dwayne Johnson starring as the titular Black Adam/Teth Adam, Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Professor Adrianna Tomaz, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel/Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate, and Djimon Hounsou as Shazam, with James Cusati-Moyer, Mo Amer and Uli Latukefu in undisclosed roles.

DC has come up with a long-term plan for the creation of their movies, of which Black Adam made the roster.

While it doesn’t seem like the anti-hero’s movie will be axed the way that Batgirl was, it’s scary to see that Black Adam had the same test screening score and that Batgirl could have been improved if just given the chance.

Do you think that Batgirl should have been given a second chance the way Black Adam was?