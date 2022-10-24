Black Adam has finally been released to theatres and DC fans are incredibly excited, while critics are… being critical. It’s a movie that works to establish Black Adam as an antihero to an audience that doesn’t know his character just yet and is the beginning of a course correction for the DCEU after the less-than-successful film that was Joss Whedon’s Justice League.

What Do Critics Think About the Film?

It seems everyone has a bit of a mixed opinion about Black Adam and can’t seem to decide whether they liked it or not.

Some agree that this was a great introduction to a mostly unknown character and they are excited to see where the DCEU and Dwayne Johnson take Teth Adam and his ideals. They appreciate the darker tone that has been taken with his character and are hoping to see him make an appearance in a couple more movies where we will get to see him explore all the aspects that comic book fans love about antiheroes and perhaps even watch as he delves into villainy.

Others felt that the film was too much and not enough at the same time, claiming that, it was an action-packed adventure with plenty of fight sequences, which led to it being quite exhausting at times, or that the plot and overall CGI were a bit lackluster and unenjoyable.

One or two agreed that there were a couple of characters that were poorly established and weren’t properly developed in the film, with the spotlight being focused so much on Adam that it didn’t actually give the others a chance.

Fan Reception So Far

Johnson has been hyping the film since the moment he got the go-ahead for Warner Bros. making it clear to everyone that it was a massive passion project of his and that he couldn’t wait to share it with fans of the character. It left fans of Black Adam excited for the chance that they’d finally get the chance to see the Egyptian antihero (originally villain) in action on the big screen.

Despite the mixed reception of the movie so far, fans have decided to give the highly anticipated movie a chance, not letting the critics’ opinions have any sway on their view of the new film when they eventually get around to watching it.

The Future of Black Adam

Fans are excited to eventually see Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam go toe to toe with Zachary Levi’s Shazam (his archenemy in the comics) and even (hopefully) Henry Cavill’s Superman, which Dwayne Johnson had said was the whole point of introducing Black Adam to the DCEU.

Black Adam is a lethal and extremely powerful villain in the comics. It’ll be interesting to see him debut as an antihero on the big screen, using his powers to their fullest extent and seeing what he’ll be able to do with them.

