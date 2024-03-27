Summary:

It is hardly a secret that DC has not had the best of luck with their recent superhero films. From the seemingly endless controversies that surrounded The Flash and the terrible critic reviews on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, DC’s superhero movies have been struggling to say the least. There’s hope that, now that DC Studios is starting their new slate under James Gunn and Peter Safran, the franchise will fare better. However, Black Adam seems to be lighting up Netflix, so maybe streaming is the way to save DC’s superhero films.

Black Adam Was An Industry Flop

Black Adam (starring Dwayne Johnson in the titular role) tells the story of a man who was “bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods” over 5000 years in the past but was imprisoned in a tomb as a penalty for abusing his powers when he had them. In modern times, he was freed from his tomb and began using his powers to execute his own brand of justice, but many argued against his particular methods.

By all accounts, Black Adam was considered a critical flop. Critics worldwide came together, calling the movie a “wildly uneven letdown” as a standalone movie. Still, they said it was okay within the context of the DC universe. These comments were in line with the awful 38% Tomatometer that the movie received. By all accounts, this isn’t the lowest percentage ever seen on the site or the lowest that a DC movie has ever gotten (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom currently has a 31% Tomatometer). Still, we can all agree it’s pretty abysmal.

Unfortunately, critical success wasn’t the only thing that Black Adam missed out on, as it was also considered a financial failure. A $393.3 million box office gross seems pretty good on paper but when you consider that it had a budget of $190-260 million, it’s far from a success for a film of that size coming out of a studio of that size.

That being said, fans have a different opinion of the movie, which might be its saving grace now that it has made its way onto Netflix.

Somewhat Loved By Fans, Very Loved On Netflix

Despite the unfortunate critic ratings on the film, fans had a much more positive response to the movie by comparison. The overall Audience Score was 50% more favourable than critics rated it, going so far as to call it “one of the best DC movies to date,” which is a far cry from critic response.

Since Netflix managed to broker a deal with Warner Bros. to make some of their content available on the worldwide streaming platform, many of their movies have made a splash on the platform, including Black Adam, which arrived on December 1st, 2023.

Months later, Black Adam has scraped its way up onto Netflix’s Top 10, barely making it onto the list for March 18th to March 24th, with 5.7 million hours viewed and 2.7 million views.

Not only does this prove that the agreement and strategy that having DC content on Netflix would be beneficial to both parties, but it also proves that streaming might be the future of movies and TV and that the time of total cinema dominance might be something of the past.

What do you think about the DC film flop Black Adam’s sudden success on Netflix?