Cocktails were served and the red carpet was rolled out for the official launch of Nu Metro’s latest 4DX cinema at Cape Town’s Canal Walk, last night. A preview of Black Adam starring Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson was screened in 4DX for patrons to experience the latest in state-of-the-art film technology.

Developed by CJ 4DPLEX, 4DX delivers an immersive multi-sensory cinematic experience. It incorporates on-screen visuals with synchronized motion seats and environmental effects such as water, wind, fog, scent, snow and more, to enhance the action on screen. And it definitely does.

After guests had enjoyed their drinks, the ribbon was cut, and patrons were invited to experience Black Adam in 4DX.

The film was perfectly suited for the 4DX format. There were plenty of thrills as the action on screen mirrored what viewers were experiencing in their seats. Fog, mist, and lighting effects coupled with crashing rollercoaster-like rides took viewers on an exciting cinematic journey unlike any other. Whether you’re an avid cinemagoer looking to add a new thrill to your cinema experience or a casual big screen viewer, 4DX will not disappoint.

Be warned though, it’s not for the faint of heart. You’ll need to hold on tight to your popcorn and drinks and pay close attention to the screen ahead whilst experiencing this fun-filled ride. 4DX is loads of fun and adds to your viewing pleasure, especially with big blockbuster films like Black Adam. Imagine being fully immersed in the city of Kahndaq, with explosions triggering lights and smoke effects. Imagine your seat leaning into Black Adam’s movements during flight. Imagine your seat rumbling with every punch.

The official Black Adam 4DX poster.

Black Adam Synopsis

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods – and imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam releases in 4DX on the 21 October 2022 only at Nu Metro Cinemas. The next 4DX attraction, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will arrive on the 10th of November 2022.

If you’re in Cape Town and you haven’t given it a go yet, we highly recommend you check out 4DX at Nu Metro Canal Walk.