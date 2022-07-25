As modders do, they’ve gotten hold of Stray and made it possible to play as CJ from Grand Theft Auto (GTA): San Andreas, and the rest of us just want to know why?

There are some questionable mods on the Nexus, a site that allows users to upload ‘modifications’ that they have made for video games. With over thirty million registered members, the site is one of the largest mod communities and websites in the world at the moment.

Mods are made for various reasons, such as fixing bugs in Bethesda games (which allows you to experience their bloopers in real-time), or doing your beloved games graphical justice if their engine was just too young or outdated to do it. One of the biggest – and arguably weirdest – mod categories is Skyrim, which has its fair share of issues to be fixed and the potential for beautiful, immersive experiences.

The Game

Stray is a recently released 3D platformer in which players explore a futuristic robot city as a stray cat. The game was remarkably well received and has high ratings on most sites where it is available:

“Stray is a true ode to both adventure games and cats.” – KeenGamer

Playing through the kitty cat adventure of Stray is an experience that’s filled with joy and delight. I loved it, and so did my cat. – TheSixthAxis

Stray is a delightful adventure full of beautiful visuals and endearing characters. – Video Chums

Comments marketed Stray as “one of the most memorable experiences of the year.”

The Mods

There is no denying that modders work fast when they are determined to. Having only come out a few days ago, Annapurna Interactive and Blue Twelves’s Stray already have some modders working furiously to add their improvements to the game. Released on Nexus, a user by the name of sir_galahad172 created a mod that allows players to go through the delightful game that is Stray as CJ from GTA: San Andreas.

And from the screenshots, it’s every bit as horrifying as you think it sounds.

The main protagonist of Stray is a cat, furry, and runs on all fours. This modder has morphed CJ into a cat-like form that fits the mould of the main protagonist who also runs on all fours. It’s unpleasant, to say the least, and looks like something out of The Animorphs book series. Humans just should not move like that. Of all the questionable mods on Nexus, one is just left with one question for the creator of mods like this: Why?

If you’d like to check out this mod it’s available on Nexus for PC players only, unfortunately (or fortunately?).

Will you be using the mod and playing Stray as CJ from GTA: San Andreas?