According to One Take News, Argentine filmmaker Andy Muschietti has been tapped to helm the upcoming Batman movie for DC Studios. Now that this rumour has somewhat been confirmed, it has left room for a new rumour to take its place – Bill Skarsgård taking on a role in the DCU.

Bill Skarsgård’s Possible Role in the MCU

Talks of the IT director being locked in to helm The Brave and The Bold have stirred up fan speculation that Skarsgård would be cast in the upcoming Batman movie (most likely because they worked together on the IT films). Fans have since imagined the 32-year-old actor as various characters in the Bat-verse, the most popular being Joker.

However, a recent Twitter exchange between a Twitter user, “@JimVejvoda”, and Jeff Sneider (Senior Film Reporter at Collider) has thrown a spanner in the works.

Certainly fueled by rumours of Muschietti’s new appointment, DC fan @JimVejvoda decided to share his idea for a possible casting in the upcoming Batman movie – Skarsgård as Bruce Wayne. However, Sneider quickly shot this idea down, claiming that the John Wick Chapter 4 actor is “already being eyed for a different DC movie.”

Roles Fans Want Him In

With his casting in The Brave and The Bold off the table and the rumour mill set in motion again, fans were soon hard at work trying to piece together which beloved DCU character Skarsgård might portray. In an attempt to coax more information from the industry insider, fans started guessing which DC character the actor could be playing.

“Lex Luthor?”, @WayneG1939 guessed.

While another DC fan thought Skarsgård could make a convincing superhero. “Booster Gold?”, OmniJohn@omni_johnsunny wondered.

Yet another fan was convinced that he would make a great Scarecrow. “PLEASE LET HIM BE SCARECROW, I’M BEGGING,” Sabrina @nightwaynes exclaimed.

Could the Rumours Be True?

There are currently only five movies in the first instalment of the new DCU’s Gods and Monsters slate, so if this rumour is true and Skarsgård will not appear in The Brave and the Bold, it may be safe to assume that he might portray a character from either Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Swamp Thing or Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. With Legacy the only project currently in the first phase of production, it seems a more likely bet that the Clark actor would be playing the next Lex Luthor or Jimmy Olsen.

Skarsgård could have easily pulled off playing Batman’s maniacal archenemy, as he has already nailed the role of a psychopathic smiling clown. However, fans must settle for seeing the actor in another DCU role.

Whether the Swedish actor will even appear in the DCU is a giant leap. There is only the Twitter exchange to go by. If Sneider knows anything about Bill Skarsgård’s future in the DCU, he may be waiting for Thursday’s edition of The Hot Mic to reveal what he knows. Be sure to tune in.

Which DCU character would you like to see Bill Skarsgård Portray?