Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has done what many considered impossible: it lived up to the expectations set by its remarkable prequel. Now, we have not just one but two amazing Spider-Man animated films starring Miles Morales that have the potential of smoothly becoming the best Spidey trilogy we’ve ever seen, and the best comic book film franchise of all time.

This epic saga has done justice to fan-favorite characters that previously only inhabited the pages of some of the most obscure Marvel comic books. As someone who grew up watching the 90s Spider-Man cartoon, it blew my mind to finally see Miguel O’Hara’s Spider-Man 2099 on the big screen – and that’s just one of the many characters the Spider-Verse franchise has brought to life in theaters.

The Best Comic Book Film Franchise

Comic book films dominated the last decade. Indisputably so. Nearly every aspect of modern pop culture ties to comic books in some way or another, and studios have been quick to capitalize on that. Soon, every superhero flick was connected, leading to what we know as the modern “Cinematic Universes.” Nonetheless, as these franchises continue to expand exponentially in complexity, it has become increasingly problematic to keep tabs on every character involved. That’s where the Spider-Verse franchise has a time to shine.

The way the Spider-Verse films have approached the Marvel Multiverse remains the most satisfying – and conceptually fascinating – we’ve seen in any comic book movie. The only other movie that tried to tackle a similar concept – Multiverse of Madness – failed to capture the “madness” of the infinite possibilities that come with an interconnected web of alternate universes.

It’s clear that the creative team behind the Spider-Verse films isn’t afraid to take risks. Whether it’s with its daring aesthetics or with its unconventional storytelling, the Spider-Verse trilogy feels like a breath of fresh air for Spidey in more ways than we can count. From Miles Morales’ youthful energy to the colorful tapestry of possibilities that is the Spider-Verse, everything about this franchise feels like the next evolutionary step in the comic book movie formula.

The Spider-Verse

As a rule – both in comics and films – Spidey just seems unable to get a happy ending. Whether it’s due to a disappointing third entry, or because everyone forgetting he even existed – previous Spider-Man trilogies have ended with our character in a much worse state than how he began his journey. Beyond the Spider-Verse has the potential to change that unwritten rule. In fact, that process has already started.

Not only did we finally get to see a possible timeline where Peter and Mary Jane are actually happy for once, but it seems like things could end well for Miles and Gwen in this trilogy. This alone would elevate the Spider-Verse franchise a notch above its live-action counterparts – finally delivering the satisfactory conclusion fans have been wanting for Spidey since forever.

With its commitment to expanding the Marvel Multiverse and defying conventions, this franchise has the potential to secure its place as the pinnacle of comic book cinema, forever altering our perception of what a superhero film can be. Considering how some critics already talk about “superhero fatigue,” perhaps the future of the genre lies in more inventive, animated flicks just like these. The Spider-Verse phenomenon is here to stay, and its impact on the genre is set to reverberate for years to come.

Do you think the Spider-Verse could be the best comic book movie franchise of all time?