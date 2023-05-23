Atari would be proud. Pac-Man took the world by storm and has had a chokehold on pop culture ever since. Now, everyone’s favourite arcade game is breaking into the world of everyone’s favourite building toy, LEGO. That’s right, people, this is not a drill, Pac-Man is finally getting his own LEGO set in the form of LEGO Pac-Man Arcade, and it’s coming soon!

LEGO Pac-Man Arcade Set

The arcade legend is finally breaking into the world of LEGO, one of the most legendary toy companies ever. Just over a week from now, in June, we can expect to start seeing LEGO Pac-Man Arcade in stores, and here is everything that you need to know about the set.

Features

The LEGO Pac-Man Arcade set allows users to recreate the top of a Pac-Man arcade cabinet, complete with the (non-functional, sorry guys) screen, the joystick and the buttons.

Aside from seeing your beloved characters on the screen and stickers, you can also build large brick versions of the yellow, insatiable man himself, as well as Blink and Clyde, with both their colourful forms and their ghostly forms on offer, which can be displayed on the top of the arcade cabinet or separately.

That isn’t all, because you can also light up the coin slot to make the cabinet feel that much more accurate, and there is a hidden compartment in the cabinet for a little bit of inception, where you will find a small vignette of a Minifigure playing Pac-Man hidden inside the arcade! A game within a game, it never gets old.

Those of you with LEGO VIP memberships will get early access to purchase the LEGO Pac-Man Arcade set from the 1st of June, both online and in select retail stores, while any non-VIP members will have access from the 4th of June. If you aren’t a VIP member, don’t worry; you only have a few days to wait.

The recommended retail price for this set is $270 (approximately R5,184.99 based on the exchange rate at the time of writing). Still, online and retail pricing might vary depending on where you buy from and whether shipping is involved.

Made With Love

Sven Franic, one of the head designers at LEGO, described the processes of designing the LEGO Pac-Man Arcade set and how he and his team of talented designers worked as hard as possible to bring the classic arcade game to life in a new and exciting way.

Capturing its essence in brick form can be challenging with a retro video game as loved as Pac-Man. Still, the team brought the characters, the environment and the arcade cabinet to life with each colourful brick and piece.

“Every detail was carefully considered and crafted, resulting in a one-of-a-kind LEGO creation that captures the magic of the original game while adding a playful new twist and a couple of Easter eggs – in true video game style.”

TL;DR Pac-Man will no longer be confined to arcade video games as of June this year, as he is joining the magnificent world of LEGO.

The LEGO Pac-Man Arcade set brings you the best arcade video game experiences in a tactile form you can build yourself.

Complete with stickers, characters, and even a hidden Easter egg, the LEGO Pac-Man Arcade can soon be yours.

Are you buying the LEGO Pac-Man Arcade set when it launches?