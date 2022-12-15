James Gunn has been mixing things up at DC Studios alongside his new co-CEO Peter Safran. There have been many recent changes at DC since they took over, including many of the movies that appeared to be on the slate being cancelled. Now Gunn has been busy meeting with Ben Affleck about possibly directing a DC Studios film together.

RELATED: Did Dwayne The Rock Johnson Leak The Positive Black Adam Financials?

James Gunn Wants Ben Affleck to Direct a DC Movie

While discussing the new slate for DC Studios on Twitter with his fans, Gunn was asked whether Ben Affleck could be directing a movie for DC. He revealed that he had met up with the Batman actor to discuss that. “Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right [DC] project.” – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) Dec 15, 2022.

Affleck is known for being an actor, screenwriter, and prolific director. He has directed titles like Gone Baby Gone, The Town, and Argo, for which he won Best Picture. His films tend to focus on the theme of true crime but usually have to have an intense action sequence or two as well.

James Gunn Shaking Up the DC Universe Via Twitter

James Gunn announced via Twitter that he and co-president Peter Safran have finalized the DC slate. They have been working on this since they were appointed co-heads. Now that the slate is ready, they will reveal more plans in the new year. Until then, there are a few things that have been officially announced. The first is that despite Warner Bros. telling Henry Cavill that he could announce that he was back on the slate for Man of Steel, Gunn and Cavill have just announced that the plans for Superman have drastically changed.

Gunn is planning to write a completely new Superman movie starring a younger Kal-El, portraying him during his early days as a reporter for the Daily Planet. This means they will be recasting the role and looking for a new actor to play a younger Clark Kent. Although Gunn is writing the movie, he won’t be directing it, so they are looking for a new director.

Affleck is still set to appear in the upcoming Flash movie as one of several Batmen that will appear, including Michael Keaton’s Batman from the Tim Burton version of the Batman films. Have no fear if you are curious about what will happen to Matt Reeves’ Batman universe starring Robert Pattinson. Reeves signed an independent deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for a multiple-year and multiple-feature contract that already has sequels and spinoffs being plotted. James Gunn has confirmed on Twitter that Reeves’s work will remain independent of Gunn and Safran’s plans for DC.

If you have enjoyed any of Ben Affleck’s previous movies, you can rest assured that more will be on the way shortly, specifically with the help of the illustrious DC Studios. What will happen after that is an open question, mainly because it looks like Gunn and Safran have decided to put an effective end to Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe with Justice League, Wonder Woman 3 and now Man of Steel having been cancelled.

So will Ben Affleck ever be Batman again? We will have to wait and see.

RELATED: James Gunn Shuts Down Talk About Ryan Reynolds As Green Lantern In The DCU

Are you excited to see which movie Ben Affleck is directing at DC Studios?