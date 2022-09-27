Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is a classic comedy film that was written and directed by the late John Hughes. Released in 1986, it follows Matthew Broderick and his two pals, a trio of teenagers who decide to skip school and rather have some fun in Chicago. Featuring actors like Alan Ruck, Ben Stein, Charlie Sheen, Jennifer Grey, Louie Anderson, and Mia Sara, this film was an absolute hit at the box office and is currently regarded as one of the greatest comedies of the 80s. So why after so many years are we getting a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spin-off?

Despite the film’s success, a sequel was never created. Although it was adapted into a television series starring Charlie Schlatter and Jennifer Aniston, it only lasted for 13 episodes before it was cancelled and another attempt has not been made since.

It was assumed that it would never be possible to recapture the same magic that had been created in the original film, so when the creators of Cobra Kai said that they were going to be trying their hand at a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spin-off, fans were more than a bit sceptical.

What is the spinoff going to be about?

Rather than creating a direct sequel to the original film, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald are instead going to focus their story around the parking attendants from the first movie — you know, the ones who decide to take their own day off and take the Ferrari from the first movie out for a little spin around town. The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spin-off would explain exactly how they managed to rack up the miles on the odometer.

The upcoming film is going to be called Sam and Victor’s Day Off and Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald are incredibly excited to take on the project, which is already in the works at Paramount Pictures. The three of them will be producing the movie through their banner Counterbalance Entertainment and will be joined by Bill Posley, who has worked with them on Cobra Kai and will be writing the script for the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spin-off.

In an interview with Deadline, Hurwitz explained that he, Schlossberg, and Heald are “suckers for side characters” and that they “love to see what’s going on in their worlds” so they’re going to have a lot of fun when they get to “dip into the John Hughes universe” on a side of the story that we haven’t seen yet.

When can we expect the spinoff?

Unfortunately, they are going to have a wait a bit before they can officially start with Sam and Victor’s Day Off. Their current projects will be taking priority over the new film as they still have to finish developing their plans for the sixth season of Cobra Kai as well as their upcoming action-comedy series Obliterated.

The team’s decision to not do a sequel to the movie and instead focus on completely different characters in the story may be the very thing that will make Sam and Victor’s Day Off as much of a success as its source material.

