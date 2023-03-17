Wondering what the Flintstones’ updated adult reboot would look like? Get the inside scoop on Bedrock and imagine how Fred, Wilma and Barney will fit into today’s world.

The April 2021 announcement that there would be an adult animated series called Bedrock that updated The Flintstones concept saw radio silence not long after. Since then, there has not been a word on whether the series would be happening or not from Warner Bros. Animation, despite word going around that Elizabeth Banks would star in and stay on as a producer on the show. That is, until now, when a recent announcement saw Fox moving forward with the show instead. And since the network is synonymous with popular adult animated tv series such as The Simpsons and Family Guy, fans are excited to see what they have in store for the adult reboot.

The original cartoon series followed the adventures of Fred and Wilma Flintstone alongside their pet dinosaur, Dino. Eventually, the family saw an addition of a baby named Pebbles and later adopted a super-strong baby named Bamm-Bamm. The series was very popular, telling the tale of a modern Stone Age family residing in Bedrock and their lives during this time period. As a comedy, it should come as no surprise that such a show would see great potential for an adult reboot. Here is everything we know about Bedrock.

What Will the Bedrock Series Be About?

As stated, it will be an updated version of the concept of The Flintstones, so one can expect significant changes while still getting the same characters and atmosphere fans have come to know and love. Fox recently announced a pilot episode would be released, and the synopsis read as follows:

“A primetime animated adult comedy series continuing the story of the Stone Age family, Bedrock catches up with the Flintstone family two decades later, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career.”

The plot further explains that the Stone Age is giving way to the new Bronze Age, with an evolution that will make things more difficult that they had anticipated.

Who Will Be Cast in the Series?

So far, it has been confirmed that Elizabeth Banks will be voicing the adult version of Wilma and Fred’s daughter, Pebbles. Furthermore, Nicole Byer will play Betty, while Joe Lo Truglio will play Barney, the Flintstone’s neighbours. Manny Jacinto will be voicing the super-human baby, Bamm-Bamm, while Amy Sedaris will voice Wilma, and Stephen Root will star as Fred Flintstone. No other cast members have been confirmed for the show, but any other voice actors will likely play guest characters. It seems that this is the main cast for the show, and it is exciting to see these beloved characters appear on our screens again after all these years.

Will an Adult Reboot of The Flintstones Work?

Yes, The Flintstones bring very similar concepts to other mature family shows such as The Simpsons. The difference is their unique setting in the Stone Age. This is an excellent opportunity to see something new and original while maintaining the campy show’s overall feel. Seeing how the family seems to have an ancient version of many modern devices, it would be hilarious to see their take on current jokes and inappropriate sayings. If any show deserves an adult reboot, then it is this one.

