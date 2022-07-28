The latest trailer for Barbarian starring Bill Skarsgård depicts a chilling story of entrapment. Some stay for a night, some stay for a week, and some never leave.

Little attention has been given to 20th Century Studios and New Regency’s new film Barbarian, not much is known about the project but whatever it is it is looking horrifying from the trailer, the perfect kind of horrifying.

Barbarian seems like a traveller’s worst nightmare when a house rental goes horribly wrong. After his outstanding performance as Pennywise in IT, we know that The Devil All The Time actor can play both serious and terrifying roles.

Barbarian Trailer

This film follows the story of a young woman travelling to Detroit for a job interview. On her travels, she books a rental home to stay at while in Detroit. She arrives at the rental home late at night only to find that the house seems to be double booked. Her housemate is a strange man that is already staying there, despite her prior booking. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening at the rental home, a decision that quickly proves to be a mistake. The young woman soon realises that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

The Barbarian trailer doesn’t give us much in terms of spoilers, but that’s the best kind of trailer to be fair. It does, however, depict a series of weird tunnels beneath the house and maybe a little bit of brainwashing involved in the midst.

Cast and Contributors

According to IMDb, we have a star-studded cast to look forward to in Barbarian — starring Bill Skarsgård as Keith, Georgina Campbell as Tess, Justin Long as Cale, Richard Brake, Jaymes Butler as Andre, Kurt Braunohler, Trevor Van Uden, Devina Vassileva, Matthew Patrick Davis, Sophie Sörensen as Bonnie Zane, J.R. Esposito as Jeff, and Kalina Stancheva.

The cast is complemented by the writing and director, Zach Cregger of Wrecked, who will be working alongside several producers and executive producers to bring us this new thriller. The producers that will be joining him on the project are Arnon Michan, and Roy Lee – who worked with Bill Skarsgård before on both IT Chapter One and IT Chapter Two – Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz. The executive producers contributing to the project are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Danny Chan, Alex Leborici and to many fans’ surprise, the principal actor Bill Skarsgård himself.

Listed as a psychological horror on IMDb, fans are very excited for this latest addition to the genre, and the main actor’s latest delve into horror. The film will be coming exclusively to theatres this year on August 31st.

With all the buzz about superhero movies lately, from huge studios like DC and Marvel, its almost refreshing to get some news from the horror genre, and fans can’t wait to be horrified and delighted by Cregger’s latest project.

What did you think of the trailer for Barbarian? Could Barbarian be Bill Skarsgård’s scariest film?