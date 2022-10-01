The Tamagotchi was one of the biggest toy trends from the late 90s to the early 2000s. First released in Japan by Bandai in 1996, and then internationally in 1997, the Tamagotchi was the world’s first virtual pet, housed in a small egg-shaped handheld video game. Counting over 83 million units sold worldwide as of 2021, you may be shocked to find out that the toy is still very much in fashion, and still selling fast. Now that the target audience that they first sold to is in their late 20s to early 30s, they have moved into pop culture-themed handheld digital pets. Introducing the Star Wars Grogu (Baby Yoda) Tamagotchis.

The latest innovation in Tamagotchi design has brought us a Baby Yoda (real name Grogu) themed Tamagotchi, where players get to take on the duty of the Mandalorian and care for and protect the innocent little Grogu, in typical Tamagotchi fashion with LCD-screen cuteness.

There are minigames that players can play with Grogu, like “one that changes depending on your play pattern with 10 possible options,” whatever that means. There are also different appearances for Grogu that can be unlocked during the course of the game, and ‘special guests’ that can stop by for a visit.

The whole point of a Tamagotchi is to love and take care of it, so while entertainment and playing with Grogu is the main entertainment feature, so is feeding Baby Yoda and cleaning up after him so he doesn’t get sick. But players have been warned against feeding him too much as “if you feed Grogu too much, Squid Chowder the Squid will jump on him.” So it looks like the food can fight back if you aren’t careful!

There are two versions of the Baby Yoda Tamagotchi, the Nano Blue, and one that comes with a silicone case that is absolutely adorable and turns the Tamagotchi into a little Grogu. Both are currently available for pre-order, but they will officially be coming out on January 27th, 2023.

This version of the Tamagotchi is similar to the R2-D2 version that went up last year and looks like Bandai is enjoying catering for Star Wars fans.

This release perfectly coincides with The Mandalorian Season 3 which is set to come out sometime during 2023, although an exact release date has not been shared at this time. Imagine how cute it would be to watch the third season of the series while caring for a little Grogu of your own with this new Tamagotchi.

There are a ton of Tamagotchi toys on the market if you aren’t looking specifically for a Star Wars one but want to experience the childhood nostalgia of the early 2000s. Alternatively, if you aren’t sure if you want to purchase a hand-held device but want to see if caring for a Tamagotchi is something you want to invest in, there is a free mobile game where you get to look after multiple Tamagotchi, design and decorate their neighbourhood and play games with them. There aren’t any themed characters, unfortunately, so for that, you would need to get the real deal.

Are you excited about the Baby Yoda (Grogu) Star Wars Tamagotchi?