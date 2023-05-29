There are undoubtedly plenty of headphones on the market to choose from, and the list grows bigger almost every time you blink. That said, many categories of headphones assist with making better choices for the consumer. Even then, however, you’re still left with plenty of options. These options include whether you should opt for wireless, expected battery life if you do, over or in-ear, aesthetics and many more. The newly-launched Audeze Maxwell Gaming Headphones aim to cover many of these options in a single device for serious audiophiles.

Although the device is marketed as gaming headphones, it’s pretty flexible in what it can be used for, where and how long. With a host of features and configuration options, it also brings as many options to consumers that are often a stumbling block to making the correct choice when choosing a pair of headphones.

Design and Build

When it comes to the design, it isn’t your typical pair of gaming headphones. Instead, it looks minimalistic, more in line with a professional aesthetic. This is how I prefer it: a solid-looking device with a premium aesthetic.

As with many other gaming headphones, the Maxwell is large. This, however, is the case for most over-the-year designs. That said, most other pairs of headphones in this category have a rounded rectangle shape to the build. However, in this instance, it features a circular approach, which creates a large footprint in size.

The larger frame also brings with it added cushioning. Its cups are filled with enough padding to resemble a pillow, as it wraps nicely around your ears. This also doubles as a first-line buffer for noise. The padded cups are finished with a faux leather material that feels quite plush, adding to the soft feel.

There are two drawbacks to the design approach of the Audeze Maxwell. First, with its oversized frame, the weight would always come into play. Weighing 490g, there’s additional weight to place on your head for an extended period. However, the cushioning does an excellent job of lessening the impact.

Another of these comes from the headband. Unlike the standard sizing options that expand from the inner frame, the Maxwell uses pegs that can be strapped to select the tightness of the headband. With this approach, getting the precise sizing you need is more challenging. Although I wasn’t too fussed about it generally, I can imagine for many others, it could be a bit of a challenge.

The matte black finish and minimalist design have a premium look and feel. It doesn’t check all the boxes but looks good and is also very comfortable.

Features and Software

The first notable feature distinction of the headphones lies in their multiple connection options. It offers a wireless option via its auxiliary cable and two wireless options thanks to its built-in Bluetooth 5.3 support and an added USB dongle for direct WiFi. What’s great about these options is that it works very well. At no point did I struggle to connect to any device I was using, whether it was my PC, smartphone or console.

Furthermore, it can also connect to multiple devices at once. I found it quite interesting to connect to my smartphone and PC together and pause audio on the PC and then continue using it for the smartphone. Of course, it’s not 100% seamless between the sources, but once you stop audio on one device and start on another, it’ll proceed accordingly. This is an excellent nice-to-have feature.

In addition to the cables and WiFi dongle included in the contents, you’ll also find a boom mic. This connects to the left-hand side earcup, which also houses all the buttons and controls of the Audeze Maxwell. Interestingly, it wasn’t until a few days later that I noticed that I had not connected the boom mic. Instead, I used the mic feature without it, which worked well. However, it lacked the noise cancelling and suppression features that have been added. When connected, you can choose to enable these features as well via the software. This works excellently in principle but makes your voice slightly tinnier than conventional audio.

The device has two versions – one for Xbox and the other for PlayStation. What’s great is that they’ll both work on PC and Mac and even the Switch console. That being said, with some tinkering and the cables included, I managed to get the PlayStation version to work with my Xbox. Of course, you won’t have all the included features, but it’ll still work.

In that regard, enabling many additional features, such as default sound, surround sound and more, requires the software to be installed on your PC. In addition, it natively supports AAC and LDAC codecs, which cover many bases, but for an authentic experience, you need to download and install the software.

For spacial audio to be used, it’ll work out-the-box with the Xbox version through Dolby Atmos. However, for the PlayStation version, you must use the Dolby Atmos app ($14.99) or the Razer THX Spatial Audio software ($19.99).

Performance and Battery

You don’t need to be an audiophile to hear the quality with the Audeze Maxwell Gaming Headphones. Unlike the majority of other audio devices which use dynamic drivers, Audeze employs a different system known as planar magnetic drivers. As a result, it produces more accurate and precise audio reproduction – or at least in theory.

It uses a diaphragm with a conductor embedded inside between two magnetic elements to touch on the technology behind planar magnetic drivers. This is compared to dynamic drivers, where the conductor is attached. The idea is that it gives more control over the audio production but isn’t as efficiently produced, hence the price difference.

And it shows when any audio is produced. When playing games for which it is geared more, you can make out the faint distinctions between the different elements. For example, in some AAA games, you hear the wind rustling through leaves or the footsteps on the sand. However, where it stands out most is the explosive sounds of gunfire and bombs. It is full and clear and something I could listen to repeatedly.

Switching things to music, there was much more quality to be had. The additional background sounds are more noticeable without affecting the foreground audio. This is also true when it comes to watching movies. As mentioned, the gunshots and explosions are pretty vivid, making action movies all the more impressive.

While it has excellent default audio out of the box, it can be improved with some added features, as mentioned previously. Although the software isn’t the greatest to use, you can enable and distinguish the quality to your liking while also getting the most out of spatial and ambient sounds. This is great for gaming and even enhances listening to music.

Battery life is as impressive, boasting up to 80 hours of playback. To put that into perspective, you’d need three consecutive days of playback before worrying about recharging the battery. During the rundown tests, it took me three days of eight to ten hours daily, and I would still have another five days of use at the current rate.

What’s great about the battery is that it also offers fast-charging support. This means you can get up to a day’s playback in less than 30 minutes.

Are the Audeze Maxwell Gaming Headphones Worth It?

I wasn’t aware of the Audeze brand before the review opportunity. However, it’s a relatively new brand in the region. The Audeze Maxwell Gaming Headphones make a good case for remaining a high-quality brand for audiophiles and gamers.

This quality, however, does come at a premium. The retail price for these headphones is R6,999, which puts it in the range of other premium units such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 and company. Overall, however, these are great headphones, and the price isn’t unjustified.