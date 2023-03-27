There have been a few desert-based games out there. But unfortunately, there are fewer that are open-world and even fewer that are good. Atlas Fallen aims to solve this with its open-world game where the protagonists traverse the sands gliding along the surface. Having received an Early Access version two months before its official release date, I could test out a small portion of this world.

Atlas Fallen

The hands-on experience sets the scene for something much more significant to come. They are whetting the appetite of prospective buyers, building some excitement in the process. We’ll get to view from this the aspects of gameplay, as well as a tiny snippet of the storyline.

Most of the game draws its story and even the protagonist’s powers from the sand. It’s the central theme and plot of the game. The sand carries the memories of the past – a time when heroes and gods walked the world together for the greater good. But, unfortunately, the gods of today have grown in their vanity and been cast out. As a result, only small fragments of the past still survive. And this is where the protagonist comes in, exploring ancient sands, drawing on its powers and reclaiming what once was.

The foundation laid in the Atlas Fallen Early Access harks on some themes found in the story of Dune. Of course, it’s not quite the same, but the mysticism and energy drawn from the sands are reminiscent of the same ethos.

As is almost always the case with open-world adventure titles, you’re taken through a brief tutorial. What I liked about the hands-on experience is that there isn’t much of a learning curve, nor is there wasted time in unlocking many of the underlying components of the gameplay later in the game. Instead, you can experience many of the evolved weaponry and movements immediately. This includes the sand gliding, which you’ll spend most of your time perfecting as you traverse the landscape and evade enemies in battle.

Speaking of which, the battle elements of the gameplay are pretty fun. Players can use various options to fight, whether you’re one or enjoys running head-first into an attack or optimising your movements to avoid taking any damage. Using specific combos also creates different battle impacts, where you can deal more damage. One key aspect of this is the momentum feature. The more you attack, the higher your momentum builds, granting you more damage and better fighting techniques while also being more vulnerable to opposition attacks. However, if you spend more time evading opponents, the momentum bar decreases and may fully reset, which means you’ll need to do much more work to dispel those enemies.

Pros & Cons

Being an Early Access release, the game isn’t without its flaws. However, I encountered nothing major or couldn’t solve it. The worst of these issues I experienced were graphics bugs. Unfortunately, it’s not optimised yet, so I was forced to drop the graphics settings for the smoothest gameplay. Additionally, there are also quite a few framerate drops scattered throughout the experience. These occur frequently, and while you can still play through it, it is pretty noticeable.

Additionally, there were a few other anomalies with how certain items were positioned. These feel a bit off and not entirely aligned. I won’t put these under the same category of graphical error, more with a few X and Y coordinates in the code. Nothing a few run-throughs in the development won’t fix.

Atlas Fallen has all the potential to be a great game when released. There’s already quite the following for the game, but, as we know, its success is primarily determined by sales and profit. With two months to go until the official release, there’s still quite a bit to work on, given the hands-on experience from the Early Access. That said, it, too, has received a few updates in the weeks since I received the review code.

Being an open-world game, there is still much more to discover in the full game. I can’t wait to see how the entire story progresses and how much more character and world-building there is to discover.

Tell us, are you looking forward to Atlas Fallen?