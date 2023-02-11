When ASUS launched its Republic of Gamers brand for gamers a few years back, we had no idea how successful it would be today. The brand has pushed the limits of what is capable, especially focusing on its laptop range. ASUS has truly been pushing the envelope in recent months with devices such as the ROG XG Mobile portable GPU and the impressive Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. This week, however, the brand announced the continuation of one of its most popular series, launching the all-new ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 in South Africa.

Next-Generation Hardware Powerhouse

The ROG Strix range has always led the way when it comes to the latest hardware. And that’s no different on the Strix Scar 18.

It features the latest Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX CPU. Alongside this, it has an option between the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 and 4080 Laptop GPU variants. The system is capable of up to 175W on the GPU, taking the overall system power up to 240W. It utilises Dynamic Boost and Manual performance modes.

Lastly, it features a MUX switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, which intelligently ensures optimal framerates when plugged in. Additionally, it also ensures better battery life when untethered.

Always Cool Under Pressure

Another aspect of the ROG lineup is its cutting-edge cooling systems. ASUS develops its own in-house fans, which includes the ROG Tri-Fan Technology. It was first introduced in 2022 and has been further optimised for best performances under load.

The enhancement includes a full-width heatsink on the Flow X16 and enlarged it on the ROG Strix Scar 18. This means that the increased surface area provides better heat dissipation by up to 92% over 2022 models.

Additionally, the internal cooling is supported by full-surround vents around the frame. This ensures better airflow to keep all the components running at optimum temperatures.

Visual Displays to Be Amazed

As we move into 2023, the standard 17″ screen on a gaming laptop may be a thing of the past. The ROG Strix Scar 18, as its name suggest, now sports an 18″ screen. Additionally, it adjusts to a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing much better real estate across the panel.

It features the new ROG Nebula display, giving you fast, bright, vivid image quality. This display also includes a high refresh rate panel, with 240Hz and a response time of 3ms.

You’re also covered for colour with 100% DCI-P3 colour space and being Pantone-certified.

Built for Your Next Victory

The ROG Strix range was developed for gamers. It provides the best-in-industry hardware to ensure the best in performance. In addition to this, it also features an optimised design with the potential to customise even further.

With ASUS’ Armoury Crate, you can customise your performance levels as you use the device and put on an impressive lighting display. Users can choose from silent operation all the way to turbo-charged use during game, which automatically tweaks the voltage, fans and fine-tuned experience when you need it most.

Its RGB lighting is featured on the keyboard and adorning the surrounds of the chassis. The new lighting bar on the rear vents bring with it a fabulous display, with Aura Sync allowing you to sync the RGB light show with your other ASUS RGB devices. Additionally, you can also create your own effects to enhance your experience further.

ASUS also brings back the Armor Cap, which allows you to change your style on the fly. You’ll have two caps to change from out-the-box, with additional styles available in stores stocking the unit.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS South Africa has confirmed that the ROG Strix Scar 18 will be available in-country from 20 February 2023. The gaming laptop will retail for R79,999 for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 variant and R87,999 for the 4090 beast.

Additionally, there will be a limited number of units available upon release. You can get your hands on the Strix Scar 18 from Evetech, Wootware, Takealot, Incredible Connection, and the ASUS eShop.