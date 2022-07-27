Reports say that there is a new Black Panther open-world single-player game in development.

It seems a little too perfect that this report has come hot on the heels of the recent trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie features a new hero taking up the mantle of Black Panther after the passing of the actor who portrayed the iconic black cat in both Black Panther and The Avengers films in which he featured, Chadwick Boseman.

The Report

The news was announced by gaming reporter Jeff Grubb during GiantBomb’s Game Mess Mornings. The Black Panther game is still in the very early stages of its development and is currently under the working title Project Rainer. The game is being developed by the new studio that was founded by ex-Monolith Vice President Kevin Stephens and is set to be published by EA.

According to Grubb, EA is hoping that this game can be developed into a title with the same depth and success as many of their other major releases, but specifically their Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This marks a new stride for the studio away from everything being a live service. The Black Panther game will be inspired not only by their success with the above-mentioned game but also by titles from Stephen’s former work with Monolith, counted among them Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War which are famously known for their Nemesis-system AI.

The report is supported by a previous rumour that was circulating in June claiming that EA had a Marvel game in early development on a popular character or team from the Marvel comic universe, however, it is unclear if this is the rumoured title or if they have more in the works we have yet to learn about.

Black Panther/Project Rainer

It appears that the new Black Panther game is going to be an open-world single-player game that centres on the player’s journey to take up the mantle as well. It remains unclear whether there is any connection between the new Marvel Studios film and the upcoming game, and only time will tell.

So far, it’s not clear if the game will be lining up an already known character from the comics to become the next Protector of Wakanda, or if they will focus on a whole new character invented for the game.

This Black Panther game seems to be following the growing trend and popularity of Marvel games over the last few years. Sony saw tremendous success with their Marvel’s Spider-Man to the point where they have greenlit a sequel to the game that is currently in the works. Marvel’s Avengers which was developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix’s European subsidiary proved much less popular with fans, only really being kept alive by the regular release of skins for the heroes. Marvel’s Midnight Suns, on the other hand, is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year and is set for launch in October after experiencing numerous delays.

Are you pumped for all the upcoming Black Panther game?