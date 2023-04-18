The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man promises to introduce a new villain that will send shivers down your spine. Don’t miss out on the action!

RELATED: What Chainsaw Man’s Shocking Ending Means For Season 2

The Chainsaw Man anime adaptation saw the adaptation of the first 38 chapters of the manga. That means there are over a hundred chapters left for fans to read if they are curious about where the story leads. Currently, chapter 126 of the manga has just been released, and it presents a terrifying revelation regarding the foes Denji is yet to face. And this is following the already overpowered Devils known as Primal Fears. If you have not yet caught up on the manga or are an anime-only fan of the series, this is your spoiler warning to skip the article.

As it stands, we are currently in the third Arc of the Academy Saga, known as the Current Arc. Preceded by the Public Safety Saga, the Academy Saga introduces us to Asa Mitaka as she tries to locate Chainsaw Man. As Denji is already enrolled in the same high school as her, this proves to be an easy task. Unbeknownst to the perverse young man, Asa also happens to be the host for the War Devil, one of the Four Horsemen. The War Devil wants revenge against Chainsaw Man and uses Asa to find Denji’s identity. This leads to the events of the Current Arc and the introduction of the powerful Falling Devil. Could this be tthe most terrifying villain that we have seen in Chainsaw Man?

What are Primal Fears in the Chainsaw Man Universe?

As explained earlier in the manga and the anime adaptation, many Devils gain their power from the fear of people. Therefore, the stronger the fear, the stronger the Devil. A great example of this is the power the Gun Devil had, as gun violence was something greatly feared in the world. As can be assumed from the name, Primal Fears are based on fears deeply engrained in our human biology. So, these are innate fears that are born of instinct to keep us safe. With this in mind, the Falling and Darkness Devil’s power should make more sense because, as humans, we all (for the most part) have an innate fear of heights. Or rather, falling from high places. Therefore, these Devils are extremely powerful.

RELATED: Chainsaw Man: Everything We Know About The Upcoming New Anime

What are the Four Horseman in Chainsaw Man?

Simply put, these are the oldest of the Devils and some of the most powerful. They are the only Devils left alive who remember the names of the Devils that the Chainsaw Devil devoured. In fact, they once went to war with the Chainsaw devil in Hell before Pochita mysteriously disappeared, and they all went their separate ways. The Four Horseman are the main antagonists of the manga so far, consisting of some genuinely terrifying demons such as Control, War, Famine, and Death. However, Denji’s Chainsaw Man is powerful enough to destroy them all, proving to be quite the match for them.

So, Who Could Be More Terrifying Than the Primal Fears and Four Horsemen?

The Public Safety organization has managed to get the truly chilling Nostradamus Prophecy in addition to the deaths revealed using the powers of the Future Devil. The prophecy is essentially a doomsday warning, foretelling the extinction of humanity by 1999. This information is disclosed to us in chapter 122 of the manga and brings with it the appearance of the Falling Devil, who is the first of the Primal Fears to manifest on Earth. This Devil is the first set to send the world into chaos, beginning a mission of mass slaughter to send the human population to Hell.

Here, the Falling Devil delivered a truly terrifying line: “I was given a job to feed the residents of Hell. Asa Mitaka is the final course.” Considering how powerful this Primal Fear is already, it must have been an even higher-ranking Devil who gave them this order. The safest assumption is that one of the Four Horseman gave the Devil this order. However, an interesting fan theory suggests that the prophecy does not refer to a Devil powerful enough to wipe out humanity.

Instead, they believe the prophecy is a nod towards Yoru and her wish to revive ‘The Great King of Terrors’. And the possible cause for the extinction of humanity lies in nuclear weapons. Or rather, nuclear warfare. So, the War Devil being the great danger the prophecy warns of makes sense, as the appearance of the Four Horseman is a sign that the apocalypse is coming. Yoru’s very existence as the War Devil would make a lot of sense and can suggest that she was also the one to assign the mass murder of humans to the Falling Devil.

RELATED: The Top 15 Best Horror Anime & Movies for Rainy Days

TL;DR The recent release of chapter 126 brought a terrifying revelation for the titular characters of Chainsaw Man.

The Falling Devil is introduced to us and mentions being given the job of feeding the residents of Hell.

A fan theory suggests that Yoru, the War Devil and one of the Four Horseman, may be responsible for this.

Who do you think is the most powerful Devil or villain in Chainsaw Man?